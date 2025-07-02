Massachusetts Cop Shot In Altercation With Fellow Officer While Being Served A Restraining Order In North Andover

An off-duty North Andover police officer, 28-year-old Kelsey Fitzsimmons, was reportedly shot by a fellow officer as she was being served a restraining order, following a confrontation.

Videos by Suggest

Essex County District Attorney Paul Tucker told reporters during a press conference that the incident occurred at around 6:30 p.m. on Monday, June 30. The incident occurred at Fitzsimmons’ Phillips Brooks Road home.

As reported by the New York Post, several North Andover police officers had arrived at the house of the off-duty cop to serve a restraining order. However, at one point, things got heated up and, as per Tucker, shots were exchanged. One of the officers shot Fitzsimmons once, and she was given medical care.

Fitzsimmons sustained serious injuries and was airlifted to a Boston hospital, where she remains in stable condition.

It is unknown what led to the confrontation.

Details Surrounding The Incident

Court records obtained by CBS News revealed that Kelsey Fitzsimmons had a baby in February. In March, she suffered a “mental health episode” at her home. She was hospitalized and diagnosed with postpartum depression.

Fitzsimmons handed over her weapon. Months later, in June, she returned to work, and her license to carry firearms was reinstated.

On Monday, June 30, however, her fiancé filed a restraining order against her. As per WCVB, Fitzsimmons’ fiancé stated that he feared for his safety and his son’s safety. Furthermore, the man allegedly wrote that he feared that the woman would “kill the baby at any moment.”

At the time of the shooting, Fitzsimmons was on administrative leave and had filed for her service weapon to be returned to her. That leave will be extended, as per DA Tucker. She has been with the North Andover Police Department for a year and a half.

The identity of the officer who shot Fitzsimmons is unknown. However, Tucker revealed that he had been with the police department for more than 20 years.

Photos via North Andover Fire Department

A CHNI article identified Fitzsimmons’ fiancé as North Andover Fire Department firefighter Justin Aylaian. Their son, Caidyn, was born on February 16, 2025.

“Every time someone had a kid, my fiancée and I would look at each other like, ‘I think it’s time, look at these families growing,’” Aylaian told the outlet at the time. “It really means a lot knowing that you have that many people who care about you and wanted to help to make sure that not only I was good, but that my fiancée and kid were going to be OK.”