celebrity-found-after-going-missing-in-morocco

Scottish model and internet celebrity Rachel Kerr, who went missing for four days in Morocco, has reportedly been found.

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On April 28, Kerr’s cousin, Claire Hill, posted that the 31-year-old content creator was last known to be staying at the Caribbean Village, a luxury resort in Agadir, Morocco. According to the post, Kerr checked out of the resort on April 25, and her family had “not been able to contact her since then.”

“Please get in touch if you have any information,” Hill added in the post. “Her family is extremely concerned for her welfare.”

The post also included a missing person poster with the message, “Family concerned for the welfare of this person, if seen please contact local police or email gilliangarrett876@gmail.com,” written in English, French, and Arabic.

According to the BBC, a spokesperson for the United Kingdom’s Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office confirmed they were assisting Kerr’s family following her disappearance in Morocco.

Kerr, an internet celebrity with thousands of followers on Instagram and Facebook, appears to have last updated her social media on April 13. In the post, she shared photos of what looked like her resort room and tagged Agadir Marina as the location.

She also shared a joint post with the influencer travel agency Travel Hub Collective, which featured clips from her trip.

Thankfully, this terrifying ordeal has come to a close. Hill has since confirmed that the travel influencer has been located.

“Rachel has now been traced and is safe in the care of family. Thank you to everyone who took the time to share and provide support and information,” Hill wrote, per TMZ.

While Rachel Kerr has been found safe, the four days she was missing remain unaccounted for, leaving her family and followers with lingering questions about the frightening ordeal.