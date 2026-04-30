‘Bob’s Burgers’ Star Speaks Out on Terrifying Car Accident, Rules Out One Possible Cause

Bob’s Burgers star Eugene Mirman has opened up about his near-fatal car accident, though he admits the details are a bit hazy.

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The voice actor and comedian was pulled from his burning car on March 31 after crashing into a New Hampshire toll plaza. Mirman opened up about the aftermath of the accident on a recent episode of the Klein/Ally Show: The Podcast.

“First of all, I don’t remember what happened,” the 51 year old admitted. “The truth is, I don’t remember the accident. I don’t know what caused it, if it was something with me, so I actually have no idea other than I’m fine.”

Mirman isn’t sure what caused the crash, but he was quick to rule out one possibility. He checked his phone and confirmed he had “no incoming or outgoing texts or emails” from that time, proving he wasn’t distracted when he smashed into the toll plaza.

When asked if he had processed the near-death aspect of the incident, Mirman had a characteristically thoughtful response: “I’m much more, in a sense, focused on how thankful I am for everything and to be here as opposed to the dwelling of ‘that could have been my last day.’ Though I am very aware that it could have…”

The Details of Eugene Mirman’s Near Fatal Car Accident

Mirman, a fan favorite for voicing Gene Belcher on the FOX animated series Bob’s Burgers, was hospitalized after crashing at the Bedford Toll Plaza on the Everett Turnpike on March 31, according to New Hampshire State Police.

‘Bob’s Burgers’ star and comedian Eugene Mirman performs at Wesley Stace’s Cabinet of Wonders in New York City in 2024. (Photo by Al Pereira/Getty Images)

Mirman’s car, a 2026 Lucid Gravity, caught fire after the collision. Witnesses reported seeing someone trapped inside. A state trooper assigned to Gov. Kelly Ayotte, with help from two others, pulled Mirman from the car shortly after discovering the crash. At the time, police said the crash was under investigation, and no charges had been filed.

‘Bob’s Burgers’ Star Assured Fans That He Was ‘On the Mend’ Following Terrifying Car Accident

After the crash, Mirman posted on Instagram to assure followers he was “on the mend.” He also thanked the “heroic people” who rescued him.

“Hello everyone! Thank you so much for all the well wishes, love, and kind messages from friends and strangers,” he wrote in the April 3 post. He added he was “extraordinarily thankful to the heroic people that pulled me from the car and to the warm, kind, and talented staff at the hospital that cared for me and got me on the mend!”

“I am thankful beyond words to be here and doing relatively alright, all things considered,” he added. “I don’t have my phone, so haven’t been online much; I do not recommend my method of decreasing screen-time.”

“If you’re a friend who sent a kind, loving message, you should know that it was hard to not respond with, ‘I’d love to be on your podcast,’” he quipped.

“I love you all, and please take care of yourselves, Eugene,” Mirman concluded.