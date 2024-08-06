kim-kardashian-files-restraining-order-against-alleged-stalker

Reality star Kim Kardashian has quickly blossomed into one of the most famous people in the world. But now the SKIMS founder is finding out that the price of fame can sometimes be very costly.

Kardashian recently discovered that she has a stalker and now she is fighting back. The reality star has filed an official restraining order against the stalker.

SKIMS Founder Kim Kardashian Files Restraining Order

“Kim Kardashian has a scary connection to Emma Roberts … they both were victims of the same alleged stalker,” TMZ wrote.

“Kim just filed legal docs, obtained by TMZ, asking a judge to grant a restraining order against Melvin Jeffery Conley. According to the docs, Kim got a call from Emma, warning her a man who had broken into Emma’s house told her about his desire to make contact with Kim and her kids.”

Taylor Swift Also Dealt With Stalker

Stalkers are no laughing matter. Just ask pop star Taylor Swift. Earlier this year the “Bad Blood,” artist dealt with a stalker who would often loiter around her New York City home. So the man was arrested twice in just a matter of days by the NYPD after he was found lurking around the property.

“Law enforcement sources tell TMZ the man who was cuffed and hauled away Saturday while trying to access Taylor’s NYC townhouse had the gall to swing by her pad yet again on Monday. Something her security team and surrounding neighbors immediately noticed,” TMZ wrote.

“We’re told the head of Taylor’s security immediately called cops when the dude arrived. Our sources say everyone reported the same thing … namely, that he was just lurking.”