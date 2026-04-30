‘Summer House’ Star’s Cousin Arrested For Allegedly Murdering Their Grandmother

Dakota Sweeney, the cousin of Summer House star West Wilson, has been arrested and charged with the murder of their grandmother, Gayle R. Wilson.

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In a statement, the Missouri State Highway Patrol revealed its division of drug and crime control was investigating a homicide that occurred on April 22 in Carrollton.

“On Wednesday, April 22, 2026, at approximately 10:25 p.m., Carroll County law enforcement officials were dispatched to a shooting,” the statement reads. ” Which had occurred in the 100 block of West 14th Street in Carrollton. A deputy with the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office arrived on scene at the address and located a female deceased in the residence. A witness on scene identified a male suspect, who was also still on scene. The male suspect was taken into custody without incident.”

The male suspect was identified as Sweeney, who was charged with 1st degree murder and armed criminal action. He is now being held in the Caldwell County Jail on a no-bond warrant.”

“These charges are a mere accusation and not evidence of guilt,” the Missouri State Highway Patrol noted. “Evidence in support of these charges must be presented before a court of competent jurisdiction whose duty is to determine guilt or innocence.”

It was further reported that Sweeney “knowingly caused the death” of Gayle. His bond appearance hearing is scheduled for May 6.

West and Sweeney’s Grandfather Witnessed the Alleged Murder

According to the case’s probable cause statement, obtained by PEOPLE, West and Sweeney’s grandfather, Roger, witnessed the murder.

Roger allegedly saw Sweeney sit on a “couch next to Victim #1 for approximately 30 minutes and then, without warning, shot Victim #1 in the head.”

West and Sweeney’s grandfather also claimed that there was a conflict before the murder. He noted that “earlier in the evening, Sweeney and Victim #1 had been in a disagreement about Sweeney not assisting with chores around the residence.”

Per her obituary, Gayle was born in August 1950. She previously worked as a manager at Video Show in Carrollton for 15 years. She also operated her own stained glass business.

Following her time at Video Show, Gayle worked as a blackjack dealer at Harrah’s Casino and was a childcare provider.

Gayle is survived by Roger and four children. She had seven grandchildren and one great-grandchild. Sweeney was listed among the survivors.

Wilson has not spoken out about the devastating incident. The murder occurred the same night he was filming the reunion special for Summer House.