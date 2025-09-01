Massachusetts Bride-To-Be Helped Police Catch Alleged Car Thief Escaping With Her Wedding Dress

A 31-year-old Massachusetts man, Jason Grossett, is accused of stealing a vehicle carrying a bride-to-be’s wedding dress. Fortunately, the woman, Julia Pallis, managed to track down the man’s location, leading police to him, resulting in his arrest and her getting her dress back.

According to a release issued by the Bridgewater Police Department (BPD), the incident occurred on Thursday, August 28. At around 8:42 a.m., BPD officers received a report of a vehicle theft.

Thankfully, police were able to locate the vehicle shortly after on Water Street, as a stolen laptop was being tracked inside it. The one who was tracking the laptop? Bride-to-be Julia Pallis, whose wedding dress was also inside the vehicle.

In an interview with WHDH, Pallis and her then-husband-to-be, Collin Tully, recalled how the alleged theft went down. At the time, Tully was placing everything they needed for their August 30 wedding inside the car. After placing the wedding dress inside it, he went to pick up his wife, leaving the car running.

Once they got back outside, the car was nowhere to be found. However, instead of panicking, Pallis, a seasoned wedding planner, started to think about what to do next. Then, a sudden realization struck her.

“I was thinking obviously about all the things in the car ‘oh my wallet, I should turn off my cards’ and then I thought ‘oh my laptop is in there, such a bummer,'” Pallis said. “Then I thought ‘oh my gosh I can track my laptop.'”

Without thinking twice, Pallis began tracking the stolen laptop and jumped into her personal car. She then contacted the police as the Grossett was entering Bridgewater.

Suspect Arrested, Wedding Gown Returned

Police officers tracked down Grossett, who allegedly refused to pull over, and a pursuit ensued. According to the BPD, the alleged thief even went over a sidewalk while attempting to avoid a cruiser blocking the street.

Eventually, Grossett was stopeed on Shelby Court. He, however, allegedly refused to comply with police commands, choosing to stay inside the vehicle. Officers, then, smashed the driver’s side window and opened the door, placing the man under arrest.

Jason Grossett faces many charges, including failure to stop for police, reckless operation, speeding, receiving a stolen motor vehicle, and operating with a suspended license.

Julia Pallis got her wedding dress back and was able to marry Collin Tully in Vermont. They are more certain than ever that they have made the right choice.