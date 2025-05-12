4-Year-Old Fatally Struck By Speeding Vehicle While Sitting On His Father’s Bike Trailer

A four-year-old boy, Alan Marcelo Salas-Garcia, was fatally struck by a driver who allegedly ran a red light while speeding. Two other people were injured in the crash, and the suspect, who remains unidentified, is at large.

According to Fox 59, the incident took place on the night of Wednesday, May 7, in Indianapolis, Indiana, at around 9:15 p.m. Police detailed that the driver allegedly ran through a red light on Raymond Street. At the intersection of Raymond Street and State Avenue, Salas-Garcia and his father were struck by the suspect, with the four-year-old sitting in a trailer seat towed to his father’s bike.

“The bicyclist was in the crosswalk,” Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department (IMPD) Captain Don Weilhammer said about the father. “(He) had the walk symbol. The driver of the other vehicle that was struck by the Charger had the green light. So, the bicyclist was well out, almost to the median crossing it. So, it wasn’t a thing where they were trying to beat the light.”

“It had been a solid red for quite some time, enough time for the light to turn green. And the other car was obviously out in the intersection as well.”

Alan Marcelo Salas-Garcia was rushed to Riley Hospital. Unfortunately, he succumbed to his injuries shortly after. His father was critically injured, with a third individual, a woman, also being struck by the suspect, who drove a Dodge Charger. The suspect then allegedly fled the scene.

‘Could’ve Been Avoided’

Weilhammer believes that, should drivers respect the speed limit and be aware of the lights, incidents like this could be avoided.

“Slow down, we have two families that are definitely going to be affected by this tragedy,” he added. “It all could’ve been avoided if they weren’t speeding and hadn’t disregarded the red light.”

Currently, no arrests have been made in connection with the crash. IMPD Officer Tommy Thompson spoke with WTHR and invited people to come forward with information that might lead to an arrest.

“If you think that maybe there’s something there, please review that surveillance footage and just check that,” Thompson said. “See if there’s any suspicious people going through the area.”