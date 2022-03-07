How Each ‘Masked Singer’ Judge’s Net Worth Compares To Host Nick Cannon’s

The Masked Singer has become one of the most popular reality competition shows in the U.S. since it first debuted back in 2019. In addition to the crazy costumes and wild celebrity reveals, the show’s famous judges make it a must-watch for reality fans. But just how much is each celebrity panelist worth? Do any of them make more than host Nick Cannon? Here’s our investigation into the net worth of each judge on The Masked Singer.

Robin Thicke’s Net Worth

(lev radin / Shutterstock.com)

Celebrity Net Worth estimates Robin Thicke’s net worth to be approximately $10 million. While the 44-year-old singer/songwriter has been making music since the age of 22, his first big commercial success didn’t come until the 2007 release of his second album, The Evolution of Robin Thicke. That album was certified platinum, peaked at number five on the Billboard 200 chart, and sold more than 1.5 million albums in the U.S. What followed was a string of even more successful solo albums, including Blurred Lines, which featured the international smash hit of the same name. To date, the “Sex Therapy” singer has released eight studio album and won four Billboard Awards.

While being a judge on The Masked Singer has certainly been good for his career, the Grammy-nominated artist admits that he was hesitant to sign on at first. “When I started, I still thought, ‘Hey man, what am I doing here? I’m a singer,’” Thicke said on a 2021 episode of Dax Shepard’s Armchair Expert podcast. “And now, I’ve totally embraced it. And I’m having more fun than ever.”

Nicole Scherzinger’s Net Worth

(Tinseltown / Shutterstock.com)

Nicole Scherzinger’s net worth is estimated to be about $14 million. The 43-year-old performer first hit it big as a member of the Pussycat Dolls, then broke out as a solo artist with the release of her debut album, Killer Love, in 2011. She also won season 10 of Dancing With the Stars and has appeared as a judge on a slew of reality competition shows, including The Sing-Off, The X Factor UK, The X Factor US, and Australia’s Got Talent. But her gig as a panelist on The Masked Singer has been her most successful judging stint by far. In addition to releasing two studio albums and lending her voice to animated movies like Moana and Ralph Breaks the Internet, Scherzinger has launched a couple of successful clothing lines.

The “Poison” singer says she loves her job on The Masked Singer and has gotten quite close to her fellow panelists. ‘It’s so much fun, six seasons we’ve been on, it is the best, we’re such a tight family,” she said on a 2021 appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show (with Tiffany Haddish guest hosting). “We’ve all been together since season one, we had no idea we would continue this far and it just gets better and better.”

Ken Jeong’s Net Worth

(Tinseltown / Shutterstock.com)

Ken Jeong also has an estimated net worth of $14 million. After his breakout role in the 2009 comedy smash The Hangover, the stand-up comedian and actor became a Hollywood staple, appearing in TV shows such as Community and Dr. Ken and movies like Crazy Rich Asians, Elsewhere, and The Hangover Part II & III. Prior to his foray into acting, Jeong was a licensed physician and practiced internal medicine for a number of years at a Los Angeles hospital.

In addition to his judging duties on The Masked Singer, Jeong serves as the host of Fox’s music game show I Can See Your Voice. The Knocked Up star says he loves the energy of reality shows, which are different from movies and TV. “As an actor, you want to make sure all your takes are perfect,” he told Backstage. “But in the unscripted space, it’s all about flow. They’re never looking for perfection. It’s unscripted, you’re not reading off of anything! So you have to be authentic.”

Jenny McCarthy’s Net Worth

(DFree / Shutterstock.com)

With an approximate net worth of $25 million, Jenny McCarthy appears to be the wealthiest judge on The Masked Singer. The 49-year-old actress and model has had a long and varied career dating all the way back to the 1990s, when she appeared as a co-host on the MTV dating show, Singled Out. She also had her own sketch comedy show on the cable network.

Over the years, McCarthy has appeared in movies such as Scary Movie 3 and John Tucker Must Die. She has also co-hosted Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve, The View, and Love in the Wild, as well as her own TV talk show and SiriusXM talk show, both called The Jenny McCarthy Show.

McCarthy had one of the show’s most noteworthy moments as a judge when she failed to guess it was her husband, Donnie Wahlberg, underneath the Cluedle-Doo costume. “This is gonna take a while to get over,” she tweeted along with a video her and Donnie Wahlberg. “The shame. Thank God @DonnieWahlberg still loves me. Amazing job tonight mister. I love you. #themaskedsinger”

Nick Cannon’s Net Worth

(Debby Wong / Shutterstock.com)

At the end of the day, host Nick Cannon is the richest of The Masked Singer crew with an approximate net worth of $30 million. This isn’t a surprise, as the versatile singer, actor, and host has been in show business since he was a kid. He got his start on the Nickelodeon sketch show All That, which was followed by his own spin-off, The Nick Cannon Show. Over the years, he’s hosted a slew of TV shows and specials, including the Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards, Caught on Camera with Nick Cannon, Lip Sync Battle Shorties, and America’s Got Talent.

Cannon recently added another job to his plate as host of his own daytime talk show, The Nick Cannon Show. The 40-year-old entertainer says he is excited about the opportunity to let audiences get to know him on a more personal level. “I’ve done a lot of things in the space of television, but one thing I feel I’ve never had the opportunity to do is allow people to really get to know me, and this is that intimate connection,” he explained in a 2021 interview.