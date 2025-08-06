Maryland Woman Who Drove Through Crosswalk, Killing 2 Children, Sentenced To 4 Months

A 52-year-old Maryland woman, Olga Lugo Jiminez, will only spend four months behind bars for driving through a crosswalk and killing two children back in 2023.

As reported by The Washington Post, Jiminez was handed the maximum sentence of four months in prison. This includes two months for each child killed in November 2023. Their names are Shalon Joy Mbah, 10, and Sky Sosa, 5.

Jiminez had originally faced manslaughter charges. However, she entered a plea agreement in April 2025. She pleaded guilty to two counts of violating the “duty of a driver to stop for pedestrians in a crosswalk.”

“Today’s sentence does not begin to reflect the depth of this loss for the Sosa and Mbah families,” Prince George’s County State’s Attorney Tara Jackson said in a statement following the sentencing. “Their lives have been forever impacted because of this heartbreaking tragedy, and our hearts remain with them during this incredibly difficult time.”

Judge Judy Woodall, as she handed down the sentence, called the penalty “woefully inadequate.”

Fatal Crash

The incident occurred back on November 20, 2023. During the morning, Shalon and Sky were walking through a Riverdale Road crosswalk alongside Sky’s father, Franklyn Sosa. They were on the way to Riverdale Park Elementary School.

Suddenly, a van hit the three of them. Olga Lugo Jiminez had driven through the crosswalk with no crossing guard present at the time. All three victims were transported to a local hospital. The two children succumbed to their injuries, but Franklyn Sosa survived.

A state’s attorney stated, as reported by WUSA9, that Jiminez was driving a passenger van that was intended to transport kids to school. However, the woman was not affiliated with the school system.

In December 2024, Sky’s family filed a wrongful death lawsuit against Jiminez, Prince George’s County, the Prince George’s County Board of Education, and the van’s owner. The suit alleges that the board of education failed to provide a crossing guard at the crosswalk. Furthermore, it claims that it remained unprotected for months.

Furthermore, the suit claims that delays in Sky’s transfer to the hospital led to her death, blaming the Prince George’s County Fire and Emergency Services Department.

The lawsuit remains open.