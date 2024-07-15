Woman Dead After Trying to Stop Carjacking With 6-Year-Old Son Inside

An Ohio mom is dead after trying to stop a carjacking with her son in the car.

The 29-year-old woman, Alexa Stakely, sustained fatal injuries after being thrown from her vehicle. She had been attempting to stop two men from carjacking her car with her sleeping son in it.

According to NBC News, Stakely was a single mother working two jobs. Police revealed that the mother finished a shift as a waitress and picked up her son from his babysitter. After carrying her sleeping son to her Honda SUV, she ran back inside the babysitter’s home to grab the rest of his belongings.

However, when she returned, she saw someone backing her SUV onto the roadway. Immediately, she ran over and attempted to stop the carjacking.

Unfortunately, the driver struck the mother with the vehicle, throwing her to the ground. They then proceeded to hit her in the head. She was pronounced dead at the hospital a few hours later.

Ohio Mom Pronounced Dead After Attempting to Save Son From Vehicle Carjacking

After striking Stakely, the carjackers abandoned the vehicle. Officers found Stakely’s son — uninjured — in the car.

Her brothers spoke with NBC News about their sister. “Alexa was just an extremely outgoing, resilient person and mother,” they said. “Her character was unmatched.”

“She was always there for us as a kid,” they continued. “She just was always loving and always cared so much.”

Stakely was a speech-language pathologist at Winchester Trail Elementary School. The Canal Winchester Local Schools District released a statement about the tragic death of “Ms. Alexa.”

“Alexa was passionate about children and speech-language therapy,” the district said. “She was smart and compassionate, and she cared so much about helping children develop their ability to communicate.”

“Words can’t describe what she does for people,” her brothers added.

They also noted that they weren’t shocked by her instinct to save her son, despite the danger it put her in. “It definitely reflected on how her mom nature just kicked into play,” they said. “It really just shows how nurturing she was to her boy.”

The two brothers plan to take care of their nephew and celebrate their sister’s life. “Alexa would want us to be strong and love on [her son],” they said.