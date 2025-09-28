Maryland Man Killed Ex-Wife And Got Caught By News Crew Hauling Her Bloody Mattress: Police

A 65-year-old Maryland man, Karl Danny Geiger, is accused of killing his ex-wife, 69-year-old Patricia Watson-Geiger. Allegedly, the man was caught hauling a bloody mattress by a news crew he had previously contacted.

As reported by WBAL, the incident occurred on September 15. Geiger allegedly contacted the outlet and told them he had left for work early in the morning, only to find his ex-wife dead in her bedroom at around 8:30 p.m. He would give a similar story to police investigators, charging documents obtained by the outlet said.

However, things started to unravel as a WBAL news crew, present at the scene, allegedly watched Geiger haul a bloody mattress out of the residence. He is accused of loading the mattress onto his pickup truck and driving away.

Geiger called 911, and police quickly responded to the residence, located in Timonium. According to a probable cause statement obtained by Law & Crime, responding officers found Patricia Watson-Geiger covered in “blankets and sheets.” She also had a sleeping mask over her eyes.

Both Watson-Geiger’s and Geiger’s bedrooms had their dresser drawers open, and police found a flat screen TV on Watson-Geiger’s bedroom floor. Allegedly, Geiger told police that it looked like somebody had broken into his home and “ransacked” it.

However, police said that nothing had been stolen.

Witnesses, Arrest

One witness told the police that they had heard up to two gunshots from inside the house as they were walking their dog between 8 and 8:30 a.m.

Another witness told police that they immediately called Geiger after finding out Watson-Geiger had died. The man allegedly told them that his ex-wife had been shot in the head.

The probable cause statement alleged that Geiger was never told where his ex-wife had been shot. Moreover, he is accused of claiming he didn’t know where she had been shot after finding her unresponsive.

Furthermore, surveillance footage recorded a gunshot wound at 7:58 a.m., followed by Geiger’s vehicle leaving the scene at around 8:15 a.m., earlier than he had claimed before, the document said.

Karl Danny Geiger was arrested on Wednesday, September 24. He was charged with first-degree murder and is accused of attempting to cover his tracks by staging a burglary.