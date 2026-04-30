Comedian Kathy Griffin Has Some Choice Words for 2 Former ‘The View’ Co-Hosts

Never one to hold back her true thoughts, Kathy Griffin had some choice words for former The View conservative co-hosts, Meghan McCain and Elisabeth Hasselbeck.

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Following her pre-taping as a guest on The View, the comedian reflected on her time on the ABC daytime morning show, which she had long believed that she was banned from after she shared behind-the-scenes stories in her stand-up acts.

“I love all the girls. This is an easy panel,” Griffith declared in a YouTube video.

However, she was quick to call out which former The View co-hosts she was not a fan of.

“When they had [Elisabeth] Hasselbeck, I had to put up with her stupid… or, indignant stupidity,” the comedia declared. “Which is kind of the most amusing.”

Griffth and Hasselbeck previously had an on-air arguement at the Hot Topics table in 2010. At that time, Hasselbeck confronted the comedia, stating her jokes about the co-hosts. The former Survivor contestant said she felt the jokes were “untrue” and “not so funny.”

After her criticism of Hasselbeck, Griffith turned her attention to McCain. She referred to the Citizen McCain podcast host as an “annoying c—.”

McCain responded to Griffith’s remark by writing on X, “No one cares.”

Griffith Praises Current ‘The View’ Conservative Co-Host Despite Forgetting Her Name

Meanwhile, as she continued to praise the current co-hosts of The View, Griffith stumbled with trying to remember the name of the show’s conservative co-host, Alyssa Farah Griffin.

She eventually remembered Griffin as the former White House director of strategic communications during President Trump’s first term. “Just so you know, Alyssa, in my mind, I was going to go for you, because of course, when you were the press secretary for Trump,” the comedian said. “I didn’t always see eye-to-eye with your presentation.”

Griffth then stated, “Just as I was about to get all my Alyssa jokes in a row, somebody goes, ‘She had a baby yesterday.’ Okay, maybe not yesterday, because I don’t have kids, I don’t know anything about them.”

The comedian then said that the news about Griffin’s pregnancy and birth made the co-host “not fair game anymore.” She further praised the co-host as being “the nicest at the table.”

“I have to remember, I’ve always had lots of Republican friends, and it will always be that way, even though I’m a big old leftie,” Griffith added.

Griffith’s praise comes just after McCain criticized Griffin, calling her “a joke.”

“The person they replaced me with is a joke. She is in no way representative of conservative women,” McCain brutally stated. “It’s been a wildly disappointing experience for me to see what legacy I helped do during the four years there while my dad battled brain cancer and I had not one, but two miscarriages while I worked there.”