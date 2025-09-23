NYC 13-Year-Old Boy Shot In Head Outside Queens Dunkin’ Donuts

A New York City 13-year-old boy is currently clinging to life after he was shot in the head outside a Queens Dunkin’ Donuts. Chillingly, this incident occurred at the same intersection where another 13-year-old was shot dead 16 years ago.

As reported by the New York Post, the incident occurred on Monday, September 22. At around 8:20 a.m., a young suspect, unidentified, opened fire outside the Dunkin’ Donuts located at the corner of Linden and Springfrield Boulevards in Cambria Heights.

A Evers Pharmacy worker witnessed the incident. She detailed that the suspect arrived on a scooter and engaged in an argument with the victim. Then, he allegedly pulled out a gun and shot the teen in the head. Finally, the young suspect fled the scene.

A woman who had just arrived at the scene heard the commotion and decided to act.

“When I came out of my car, I was about to walk in the store, I heard another little boy saying, ‘He dead! He dead!” the woman, who chose to remain anonymous, said. “So I try to get him to breathe — I call 911, talking to him, telling him to ‘Breathe, breathe, breathe.’ He just start crying, and I don’t know.”

The boy was eventually rushed to the Cohen Children’s Medical Center. He is currently being treated for his life-threatening gunshot wound. According to ABC7, the 13-year-old remains in critical condition.

A ‘Cool Person’

Although his identity has not been released, the victim was identified as a Martin Van Buren High School student. A 14-year-old girl, Mora, attended elementary school with him. While she regards him as a “cool person,” Mora also believes the victim started surrounding himself with the wrong people, The Post said.

“He was a quiet person from when I knew him, but I think he kind of matured a bit,” Mora told the outlet, adding, “He was still a cool person. He would always be friendly with people and play around.”

As reported by the Daily News, the intersection where the shooting occurred is a place of tragedy. Back on October 2, 2009, 13-year-old Kevin Miller was fatally shot by two suspected gang members. To this day, a poster hangs from a street pole at the corner where he was killed. The corner was renamed Kevin Lamont Jr. Way in his honor.

New York City Mayor Eric Adams addressed the incident on X.

“There is nothing more devastating than yet another child becoming a victim of senseless gun violence,” Adams wrote. “Our hearts ache with the family and friends of this 13-year-old who is fighting for his life because of this epidemic.”

Reportedly, the suspect was wearing a black hoodie, black pants, and white sneakers. He was carrying a backpack with a “Jaws” logo on it, and after the shooting occurred, the suspect changed into a white hoodie, police said. It is believed that the incident was a targeted shooting.