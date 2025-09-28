Tennessee Man Allegedly Killed His Newborn Daughter And Baby Mama To Be With New Girlfriend

A 28-year-old Tennessee man, Brandon Isabelle, is accused of killing his newborn daughter and his baby’s mother to be with his new girlfriend. The child, who was never found, was less than two days old when she is believed to have died.

Videos by Suggest

As reported by Law & Crime, citing prosecutors, the alleged murders occurred days after 27-year-old Danielle Hoyle gave birth to Isabelle’s baby on January 30, 2022. The man did accompany Hoyle during the whole process, but he is accused of texting another woman while Hoyle welcomed their newborn child, Kennedy.

Prosecutor Amanda Carpenter said in her opening statement that Hoyle and Isabelle had met while working at FedEx. The couple soon got pregnant, but Isabelle met someone new, another FedEx coworker. He stated he would “do anything” to be with the new woman, Carpenter said.

While at the hospital with Hoyle, Isabelle’s new girlfriend talked about ending things with him as she “didn’t want to deal with another child or another baby mama in the mix.”

Kennedy Hoyle was born on January 31, 2022. The mother and child were released from the hospital the very next day, February 1, 2022. That date happened to be Isabelle’s 25th birthday.

Alleged Murders

Isabelle told Hoyle he wanted to give their baby some clothes, so they agreed to meet at a local convenience store, authorities said. Hoyle arrived in her car with Kennedy in the backseat.

Brandon Isabelle allegedly approached her car, opened the passenger side door, and fired five shots into Hoyle’s car. She was shot in the face and head, and Isabelle is accused of dragging her body into a ditch.

Isabelle then grabbed his newborn daughter and drove her to Mud Island in Memphis, Carpenter said. Then, he allegedly grabbed Kennedy, who was less than two days old, and threw her into the waters where the Mississippi and Wolf rivers meet.

The alleged murderer then drove back home, texted his new girlfriend, and bought her some gifts at a Walgreens. He allegedly dumped Kennedy’s car seat at a Walmart. Then, he rushed to meet his girlfriend, telling her they needed to leave.

Unbeknownst to him, the police had already found Hoyle’s body, and he was soon arrested. Kennedy’s body was never found.

Brandon Isabelle is charged with first-degree murder, aggravated child abuse or neglect, and aggravated kidnapping. He pleaded not guilty to the charges.