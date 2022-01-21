Mary J Blige Looks Half Her Age In Sparkly Cut Out Dress For Her Birthday

The ageless R&B icon Mary J. Blige just posted a pic to Instagram celebrating her 51st birthday and everyone is only talking about one thing: how absolutely stunning she looks. It looks like a 21-year-old woman stepping out to turn heads on a night out in the city. She is, in fact, 30 years older than that. It’s remarkable.

51 Years Young and Looking 21

Way back in 1991 the world was introduced to Blige through her stunning debut album, What’s the 411?, which took the pop and R&B charts by storm 31 years ago. Her sound is stormy and soulful and passionate, and it didn’t take long for her to amass an army of diehard fans who still stand by her to this day.

Blige’s celebrated her 51st birthday this week, and she is looking like an actual goddess. Wearing a sheer silver chain link dress that hugs her feminine frame and is revealing at certain angles while also highlighting her curves, she is clearly a queen who is on top of her image and putting her best self forth. Seriously, her best self is 51. We have to keep reminding ourselves when looking at this pic.

Obliged To Vibe with Blige

Right now as we speak, Blige is working on Starz’s famed drama series Power Book II: Ghost, and with her role as Monet Tejada it is clear she isn’t going anywhere anytime soon. She also has a new album set to drop in 2022 and a co-headlining the Super Bowl LVI Pepsi Halftime Show performance with Dr. Dre, Snoop Dog, Eminem, and Kendrick Lamat in February. 2022 looks to be as big a year for her as any in her career.

More Trending News

Who Is Riley Roberts, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s Longtime Partner Who She Met In College

After 40th Birthday, Kate Middleton Has Another Major Milestone On The Horizon That Prince William Might Find ‘Bittersweet’

Stay-At-Home Mom Documents Busy Day For Boyfriend Who Claimed ‘She Does Nothing At Home All Day’

Jessica Biel Allegedly Forcing Justin Timberlake To Avoid Working With His Ex, Leave Hollywood Amid Rumors Of Struggling Marriage