Martina Navratilova Unleashes on ‘Misogynistic’ Writer Who Called Taylor Swift ‘Not a Good Role Model’

Martina Navratilova slams “misogynistic” writer who suggested Taylor Swift is “not a good role model.”

In an op-ed published by Newsweek last week, writer John Mac Ghlionn pointed out that Taylor is “childless” and “unmarried” at age 34 — “a fact that some might argue is irrelevant to her status as a role model. But, I suggest, it’s crucial to consider what kind of example this sets for young girls.”

“A role model, by definition, is someone worthy of imitation,” he continued. “While Swift’s musical talent and business acumen are certainly admirable, even laudable, we must ask if her personal life choices are ones we want our sisters and daughters to emulate.”

After reading the op-ed, Martina took to X to share her unfiltered feedback.

A massive pile of misogynistic bull💩💩💩. This guy should be ashamed of himself and I can’t believe he writes for Newsweek…and they printed it. I mean… https://t.co/SdqjYeg0NG — Martina Navratilova (@Martina) June 30, 2024

In her tweet, she quotes Kiran Manral, an author based in Mumbai. Kiran’s tweet stated, “Over the past week, I’ve seen a rash of vomit worthy opinion pieces by male writers on Taylor Swift. Here’s the latest. @Newsweek you should be ashamed of yourself for carrying this crap.”

Many X users shared mutual disgust over the op-ed.

“I look forward to follow-up articles commenting about the failure of Keanu Reeves, Charlize Theron, Diane Keaton, Leo DeCaprio, Chris Evans, Jared Leto and Jon Hamm to be good role models by marrying and having children,” one person wrote.

To the above user, Martina replied, “Right? Misogynist AF!!! And btw- Taylor never claimed she was a role model, ASAIK. Also remember Charles Barkley’s comment years ago about role models ? And generally speaking, athletes are more likely to be held out as role models than pop stars etc, for obvious reasons…”

“This would NEVER be written about a 30-something male celebrity who was unmarried and childless,” another person pointed out.

One more user stated, “The ultimate irony is her boyfriend Travis [Kelce] is the same age, unmarried & childless. Oh the irony.”