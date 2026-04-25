martina-mcbride-reveals-big-update-on-her-daughter

Martina McBride might be trading in her tour bus for a minivan… The country music star just announced her daughter is expecting, making her a grandma-to-be.

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On April 23, the 59-year-old singer shared on Instagram that her oldest daughter, Delaney, is pregnant with her first child.

“My first baby is having a baby!!!!! We are so excited and happy to be welcoming our first grandchild. We are blessed indeed,” the “Independence Day” singer gushed alongside snapshots of Delaney’s growing baby bump and posing with her partner.

After nearly four decades of marriage, three daughters, and countless hit songs, Martina is about to take on her most exciting role yet: grandma. Fans flooded the comments to share their excitement and offer their own grandma wisdom.

“Nothing in the world is greater than being a grandparent! I am so happy for you. It’s the greatest gift ever,” one top comment read. “Congrats!! So excited for you all!! My mom will tell you being a grandparent is a whole new adventure,” another onlooker added.

“I am so happy for you! Welcome to the club, girl! Sit back and enjoy the ride! You’ll love being a grammy!” a third comment advised.

Martina McBride Has Always Prioritized Family

Delaney, 31, has dedicated her life to helping others. The Nashville-based licensed massage therapist, postpartum doula, and yoga instructor is the founder of Hand to Heart Wellness.

Martina McBride alongside her longtime husband John McBride in 2025. (Photo by Michael Tullberg/Getty Images)

Meanwhile, Martina McBride has always prioritized family. She once told PEOPLE that she turned down TV opportunities and international tours to keep life “as sane and normal as possible for the kids.”

“But I wouldn’t trade it for anything. I really did get the best of both worlds,” she added. “I got to have this amazing, exciting, fulfilling career, and I got to raise these human beings who are just the loves of my life.”

The country music community is experiencing a baby boom. Country legend Alan Jackson recently announced his latest grandchild. Also expecting are Emmy Russell, former American Idol contestant and granddaughter of the late Loretta Lynn, and her husband, Tyler Ward.