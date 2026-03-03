Country Music Icon’s Granddaughter Reveals She’s Pregnant

A country music legend’s granddaughter just revealed some big baby news on social media, and she brought the receipts…

That’s right, folks. Former American Idol contestant Emmy Russell, granddaughter of the one and only Loretta Lynn, has confirmed she’s pregnant. Again.

The 27-year-old is expecting her second baby with her husband, 41-year-old singer Tyler Ward.

In a joint Instagram post, the couple shared a video of Russell handing their 12-month-old daughter, Taylor Raydiant, a positive pregnancy test to deliver to her unsuspecting dad. A jubilant Ward rushes over to hug Russell as soon as the news sinks in.

“Secrets out!! Baby #2,” the couple wrote alongside the cute Feb. 27 post.

“Not wasting any time. Haha. Congratulations to you both! Love y’all,” one top fan comment read. “AHHHH!!! Best thing I’ve read on the internet today!” another fan exclaimed.

Emmy Russell Has Had a Very Busy Couple of Years

You could say it was a busy year or two for Russell, who married Ward, gave birth to Taylor, and finished in the top five on American Idol, all between 2024 and 2025. Now, she’s kicking off 2026 with yet another pregnancy.

“My labor was long, but it was worth it,” Russell gushed to PEOPLE about Taylor’s Feb. 2025 birth. “I remember looking at her, and she immediately had…her eyes were wide open, they sat her on me, and she just looked at me, she knew I was her mom, and I just looked at her and like, ugh, it makes me cry still.”

Emmy Russell on ‘American Idol’ back in 2024. (Disney/Eric McCandless)

Emmy Russell, a talented singer who competed on Season 22 of American Idol in 2024, is the granddaughter of country music legend Loretta Lynn. Her mother is Patsy Lynn, one of Loretta’s twin daughters, who was named after Patsy Cline.

On American Idol, she performed her country legend grandmother’s song “Coal Miner’s Daughter” and auditioned with an original piece titled “Skinny.”