Alan Jackson Shares Incredible Family News

Country music legend Alan Jackson and his wife, Denise, just took to social media to reveal some big family news.

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Their eldest daughter, Mattie, welcomed her second child, Charlotte Anne “Charlie” Smith, on February 13. Alan and Denise shared a sweet photo on Instagram of them posing with their new granddaughter on March 23.

“Denise and I are thrilled to announce the birth of our first granddaughter, Charlotte Ann (Charlie) Smith. Charlie joined our family on Feb 13,” the 67-year-old wrote alongside the sweet hospital photo. “Proud parents are Mattie and Connor Smith,” Alan added.

“Congratulations 💖 she’s so tiny and precious,” one of Jackson’s wrote in the comments section to the adorable photo. “Congratulations, what a sweet baby girl!!! Beautiful photo,” another fan echoed.

Mattie, 35, and her husband, Connor, announced the birth of their daughter on Instagram on February 17, sharing a gallery of photos with the newborn. The couple is also parents to son, Jackson Alistair, who was born in December 2024.

“Our little valentine decided to make her entrance a few days early, and we couldn’t be more in love with her! You are the greatest tiny pink blessing, angel girl! Momma, Dada, and even big brother and Ryman already love you so 💝👶🏻🎀,” Mattie captioned her big baby announcement.

Of course, this isn’t Jackson’s first (or second!) rodeo as a grandpa. He and Denise first became grandparents in December 2022 when their daughter, Ali (32), and her husband, Sam Bradshaw, welcomed a baby boy. The couple is also parents to another daughter, Dani (28).

Alan Jackson’s Set to Play His Final Show Before Retiring From Touring

The Jackson family’s happy news comes just months before Alan Jackson’s final concert. The country music legend is scheduled to play at Nashville’s Nissan Stadium on June 27 as he retires from touring. A star-studded lineup, including Luke Bryan, Eric Church, Luke Combs, Miranda Lambert, Keith Urban, and Carrie Underwood, will take the stage to pay tribute to the beloved singer.

Alan Jackson performs at Opry 100: A Live Celebration at Nashville’s Grand Ole Opry on March 19, 2025. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images for the Grand Ole Opry)

In September 2021, Alan shared his diagnosis of Charcot-Marie-Tooth disease, a condition he had been living with for a decade. The degenerative nerve disease has impacted his mobility and his ability to perform. His final tour, aptly named “Last Call: One More for the Road,” began in August 2024 and is scheduled to conclude in May 2025.