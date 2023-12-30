Martha Stewart’s Sizzling Mirror Selfie Has Social Media Sounding Off

Following a recent trip, Martha Stewart caused quite a stir with a sultry selfie on her Instagram account.

The famous 82-year-old entrepreneur shared on Instagram that she had just made an eight-hour plane trip from Westchester to Palm Beach. “Horrible by the way,” she pointed out. “We went to bed early and wore my beautiful [Sabbia Rosa] nightgown (linen with robe).”

Martha Stewart also declared, “I didn’t look so bad when I got up at least not as bad as I did when I went to bed- it must be the $$$$$outfit!!”

Stewart’s followers were quick to comment on the “thirst trap” she posted. “Thirst Trap Martha is my favorite Martha,” one follower wrote. Another follower added, “Martha Stewart thirst traps are the best. WE NEED MORE MARTHA.”

The latest “thirst trap” comes a little over a month after Martha Stewart pulled the plug on Thanksgiving plans. She revealed on The Kelly Clarkson Show that she had no plans for the holiday. I canceled. Nine guests canceled because somebody got sick. So… I called up my chef friend and I said, ‘We’re not doing Thanksgiving.’”

Stewart also disclosed she didn’t have any desire to cook the holiday feast. “I’ve also cooked 14 turkeys already for my TV show,” she pointed out. “And I still have to [cook] one more turkey on the Today show. So forget it.”

Although she didn’t have any plans at her home, Martha Stewart added that she was invited to go to other places for the holiday. “Friends, of course, invited me to their home, so I’m going to about five different homes to taste different courses.”

Martha Stewart Appeared on the Cover of Sports Illustrated Earlier This Year

Earlier this year, Martha Steward made headlines over her appearance on the cover of the Sports Illustrated Swim Issue. She spoke to TODAY about the experience.

“What I hope I exude is ‘’appealing,” she explained to the morning talk show. “Because it says there might be some physical defects in terms of the ‘ideal’ woman, but I have nice legs, I have a good body, I have good skin. I might be a little fat here and there, but who cares? It looks good altogether, the package is good.”

Martha Stewart also pointed out that she hopes her photoshoot is an inspiration to women in general and also to men. “Because everybody really should be living successfully and living well,” she continued. She then she believes “There’s every opportunity to make yourself feel and look better than you think you could. “It’s not about successful aging. It’s about successful living.”