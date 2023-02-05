Martha Stewart Shared A Filter-Free Selfie And We Need To Know Her Skincare Regimen ASAP

Suggest participates in affiliate programs with various companies. Links originating on Suggest’s website that lead to purchases or reservations on affiliate sites generate revenue for Suggest . This means that Suggest may earn a commission if/when you click on or make purchases via affiliate links.

Martha Stewart can teach us all more than how to make perfect scrambled eggs. During a recent visit to the hair salon, the businesswoman shared a filter-free selfie, and WOW! We can’t get over how amazing her skin looks!

At 81 years old, how does Stewart do it? The interior designer credits “a mostly dry January and pilates every other day” for her incredible skin. But we suspect that her skincare routine also plays a role in her flawless complexion.

Thankfully, Stewart mentions the products she can’t live without on her website. The lifestyle icon stresses that it’s not just what products you use but also when and how you use them.

An early riser, Stewart begins her daily routine at 5 a.m. with a face mask that sits for 30 minutes. Her top choice is Yon-Ka Gommage 305, a gentle facial peel that clarifies the skin and reduces redness. Since it’s perfect for any skin type, this magical mask renews the skin and makes it look brighter than ever.

When she’s looking for something a bit more comprehensive, she reaches for the Mario Badescu Super Collagen Mask. This collagen and clay-based mask tightens, purifies, and nourishes skin of all types while reducing the appearance of lines and making skin look more vibrant.

After the face mask sits for 30 minutes, Stewart jumps into the shower and then chooses products based on how her skin feels that day. A frequent choice is Mario Badescu Facial Spray. Simple, gentle, and effective, the facial spray is the perfect way to achieve smooth and refreshed skin.

When it comes to serums, Stewart is a firm believer in layering. One of her favorite treatments is SkinCeuticals C E Ferulic Serum. This vitamin C serum protects skin from the environment while reducing the appearance of lines.

Another go-to for Stewart is the Mario Badescu Vitamin C Serum. The brightening serum uses Vitamin C, collagen, and lavender oil to reveal a luminous look for all skin types. It’s also known to reduce lines, scars, and tighten skin.

Stewart also blessed us with a third serum to try: BioEffect EGF Day Serum. This wrinkle-fighting treatment is ultra-hydrating and environmentally friendly. In fact, the serum only has 7 ingredients that are grown in the company’s ecologically-engineered greenhouses.

While Stewart’s skin may look superhuman, even she’s not immune to the sun. Her favorite sunscreen is SkinCeuticals Physical Fusion UV Defense SPF 50.

The lightweight product is water-resistant and boasts broad-spectrum sun protection while boosting the skin’s radiance. Stewart applies it right before going outside for maximum effectiveness.

After spending the day in the sun, it’s important to moisturize. Stewart most frequently opts for Yon-Ka Pamplemousse because it helps dry and dull skin regain its radiance.

She also uses Mario Badescu Revitalin Moisturizer, which visibly brightens and improves dull skin with allantoin and vitamin E.

With such a great skincare routine, Stewart shows us that age doesn’t matter when it comes to an incredible complexion. You just need a few good products!