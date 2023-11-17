Why Martha Stewart Decided to Cancel Thanksgiving Dinner This Year

Find out why the “Queen of Thanksgiving” is taking a break this year.

Martha Stewart is doing things a little different this year for Thanksgiving. In fact, the cookbook author announced she will be taking a break from the kitchen this year.

On Thursday’s episode of The Kelly Clarkson Show, the 82-year-old lifestyle mogul and television personality shared that she has decided to opt out of hosting a Thanksgiving meal this year. Instead, she will be celebrating the holiday by visiting friends.

“I gave up Thanksgiving. I canceled,” Stewart said. “Nine guests canceled because somebody got sick. So, I called up my chef friend and I said, ‘We’re not doing Thanksgiving.'”

YouTube

The fact that Stewart had already prepared over a dozen meals in anticipation of the upcoming holiday was also part of the reason the Martha Bakes alum decided to cancel.

Per People, Stewart explained, “I’ve also cooked 14 turkeys already for my TV show, and I still have to [cook] one more turkey on the Today show. So forget it.”

On this past Thursday’s edition of the Today show, Stewart made an appearance, sharing her tips for making the perfect turkey as part of the NBC morning program’s eighth annual “All-Star Thanksgiving special.”

The Queen of Thanksgiving @MarthaStewart and @BFlay are kicking off the Thanksgiving festivities at TODAY!



Take a look at their recipes 🧑‍🍳 pic.twitter.com/LiEOkdN3nb — TODAY (@TODAYshow) November 16, 2023

After hearing Stewart’s story, televeision show host Kelly Clarkson, 41, asked the mother of one if she was “all turkeyed out.”

“I am turkeyed out,” she agreed.

Nevertheless, the Stewart won’t be neglecting herself of delicious meals this Thanksgiving season. The lifestyle guru mentioned that she’ll be on the move this Thanksgiving by going from one home to another to sample and taste-test various dishes made by her friends.

“I made a plan,” she shared. “Friends, of course, invited me to their home, so I’m going to about five different homes to taste different courses.”

“Those friends must be so stressed out,” Clarkson commented.

Stewart chuckled before saying, “Oh, I hope so.”

Clarkson then joked, “If you were coming to my house, I would for sure lie and say I cooked it and have somebody else do it.”

Everyone deserves a break! Let’s hope Martha Stewarts friends can impress the veteran homestyle cooking chef.