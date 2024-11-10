Martha Stewart’s Ex-Husband Opens Up About His ‘Abusive’ Marriage to Lifestyle Guru

Ready to share his side of the story, Martha Stewart’s ex-husband, Andy Stewart, opens up about his “painful and abusive” marriage with the lifestyle icon.

Just before the documentary, Martha, premiered on Netflix Martha Stewart’s ex-husband and his current Shyla Nelson Stewart, spoke out in a post on Facebook.

“As some of you know, my husband is Andrew Stewart,” she stated. “Brilliant publisher, avocational naturalist, and nature photographer, and one of the gentlest, most soft-spoken, kind-hearted men I’ve ever known.”

She also revealed that she and Andrew were “introduced as colleagues almost 12 years ago.”

“Andy and I have built a life of beauty, meaning, productivity, and purpose, infused with true love,” Nelson Stewart continued. “Which we share as fully as we can with our beautiful blended family of 5 amazing adult children, our 3 adorable grandchildren, our extended family, and many cherished friends.”

Nelson Stewart then spoke out about her husband’s marriage to Martha. She noted that before this “happy chapter” of his life, he had some dark ones.

“Including a painful and abusive marriage to Martha (as in, Martha Stewart), which ended almost 40 years ago,” she wrote. “While Andy quietly moved on and forward with his life, it appears that Martha continues to publicly relitigate the marriage, including comments in a sensationalized trailer for an upcoming documentary on Netflix.”

Nelson Stewart pointed out that her husband was very different than the man who was portrayed in Martha’s documentary. “The juxtaposition of Andy’s early life with the joy-filled, purpose-led, loving marriage we live today is striking. Every day, we openly express our gratitude for our love and for our life together.”

She finished the post by adding best wishes to everyone, including Martha Stewart.

Martha Stewart Admitted to Cheating On Her Ex-Husband in the Netflix Documentary

Martha Stewart and her ex-husband got married in 1961 and share a daughter, Alexis. After more than 20 years, the former spouses called it quits in the mid-90s. Their divorce was finalized in 1990.

During her recent documentary, Martha, the lifestyle guru spoke about her first and only marriage.

“Young women, listen to my advice, if you’re married and your husband starts to cheat on you, he’s a piece of s—,” she advised. “Get out of that marriage.”

Reacting to her comment, a producer asked, “Didn’t you have an affair early on?”

Martha answered, “Yeah, but I don’t think Andy ever knew about that.”

Martha Stewart previously opened up about her ex-husband. She admitted that getting divorced was a “terrible thing” for her. “We were the first to divorce in my family,” she shared. “And that we haven’t spoken since the divorce is even more painful. But I’m very strong, and I’m very motivated to get on with life.”