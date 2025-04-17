‘Gossip Girl’ Star Michelle Trachtenberg’s Cause of Death Revealed

Nearly two months after Michelle Trachtenberg suddenly passed away at the age of 39, the Gossip Girl star’s official cause of death has been revealed.

ABC News reports that while no autopsy was performed, the New York City Office of Chief Medical Examiner confirmed Trachtenberg died of natural causes from complications of diabetes. Toxicology test results revealed additional clarity.

A spokesperson for the New York City Office of Chief Medical Examiner told People the “amended determination was made following a review of toxicology testing results.” They further pointed out that toxicology testing can “be done without autopsy.”

The former child actress was discovered dead in her New York City, Columbus Circle apartment on Feb. 26. Her family objected to having an autopsy performed on her due to religious reasons.

The medical examiner did not overrule the family’s objection. Instead, they limited the investigation to “external examination and lab testing.”

Sources Previously Shared What Could Have Led to Michelle Trachtenberg’s Sudden Passing

Sources close to the actress previously told People that Michelle Trachtenberg had undergone a liver transplant before she died, and she may have experienced complications.

Another insider said Trachtenberg had been “really, really down emotionally” and had “told friends she was struggling” in 2024.

“She was really, really sick and open with those in her circle about how much she was struggling,” the source said. “She was pale, gaunt, very thin, and dealing with health issues.”

However, Trachtenberg did not let critics get her down about her appearance. In January 2024, the actress slammed Internet trolls after she shared a selfie. “Fun fact. This is my face,” she wrote on Instagram at the time. “No malnutrition, no problems. Why do you have to hate? Get a calendar.”