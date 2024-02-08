Martha Stewart Reveals the Cosmetic Procedures She’s Undergone

Octogenarian Martha Stewart is setting the record straight on all of the cosmetic procedures she has undergone over the years. In the latest episode of her show The Martha Stewart Podcast on iHeartPodcasts, the self-made billionaire spilled the tea on her cosmetic adventures.

In the latest show episode, the media mogul has an open conversation with her cosmetic dermatologist, Dr. Dan Belkin, facilitated by her daughter, Alexis Stewart. They discuss Stewart’s experiences with botox, fillers, and skin tightening treatments, along with her unique perspective on aging and the pursuit of eternal youth.

“Everybody is so interested when they see a selfie of me posted on the Internet,” Stewart said in the new episode. “So many comments are about my facelift and who did it and when did I have it done and how much retouching is on the photograph. I just want to set the record straight.”

Dr. Belkin Revealed Several Cosmetic Procedures He Has Performed on Martha Stewart

During the conversation, Dr. Belkin explains the various cosmetic procedures he performs on Martha Stewart. These include injections to relax the muscles in her neck and jawline, as well as fillers administered to enhance her cheeks.

Stewart acknowledges that using Botox on the upper part of her face hasn’t always yielded favorable results. “My eyebrows kind of go up in a V and that looks so unnatural,” she admitted.

At one point, Martha Stewart admits she’s not really sure of all the cosmetic procedures she’s ever undergone. “I don’t even know what I’ve had,” she quipped to Dr. Belkin. However, the good doctor was more than happy to detail the list of procedures he’d personally performed on Stewart.

“We’ve done a little bit of skin tightening on you,” Belkin revealed. “We’ve done a little ultrasound tightening I think, a long time ago. We did a little softwave, which is an ultrasound-based tightening device. And we’ve done a little bit of Ulthera, which is a great ultrasound-based skin tightening that works.”

At the age of 82, Stewart candidly shares her perspective on the process of aging. “I don’t think a lot about age,” she admits. ” I don’t want to look my age at all. And that’s why I really work hard at it.” She emphasized her commitment to maintaining a healthy lifestyle by prioritizing exercise and conscientiously monitoring her diet.