Martha Stewart Pushes Drew Barrymore Away During Tense Talk Show Interview

Establishing some boundaries, Martha Stewart pushed Drew Barrymore away from her after the talk show host got a little too awkwardly close to her on the set.

Videos by Suggest

During her appearance on The Drew Barrymore Show on Tuesday, the lifestyle guru was opening up about what made her “soft and gooey” on the inside.

“Treatment,” Martha Stewart shared. Drew Barrymore then caressed her and replied, “When you’re treated like a lady.”

“Yes, that’s nice,” Stewart noted.

Noticeably uncomfortable, Martha Stewart looked to the audience before pushing away Drew Barrymore. She then declared, “You’re the wrong gender.”

Barrymore dramatically reacted by collapsing onto the talk show set’s couch. “I know…,” she replied with a laugh. “Although, the way it’s going with me, though. Martha, I’m not so sure anymore.”

This isn’t the first time Drew has been “handsy” with her talk show guests. The E.T. star raised a few eyebrows after getting extra close to Oprah Winfrey in Dec. 2023. While the two were chatting, Barrymore was seen gripping Winfrey’s hand and caressing it.

Despite the awkwardness, Winfrey told TMZ that she didn’t feel uncomfortable during the interview. “I was actually comforted by the stroking of the arm,” Winfrey explained. “I was not uncomfortable at all.”

Drew Barrymore Says She Will ‘Try to Practice Physical Distance’ With Her Talk Show Guests

While speaking to Entertainment Tonight this past August, Drew Barrymore stated she was going to “try to practice physical distance” with her talk show guests following the Oprah Winfrey appearance.

She blamed the COVID-19 pandemic for her touchy-feely approach.

“Well, I’ll try to practice physical distance, which is not my strong point,” Barrymore explained. “Do you know how hard the pandemic was for me? I was alone in a studio by myself! I like to be around people!”

Drew then noted that her “approach” to her guests, which includes hand-holding and caressing, may not been “everyone’s favorite,” and she was sorry to those who were uncomfortable.

“I think that, first of all, we’re always gonna be big on joy and laughter and feeling good,” she continued. “And that was something I always wanted to do. But I never thought we would launch in a pandemic, and trying to lean into the joy and the feel good and the comedy at that time was real weird and wacky.”

Wendy McMahon, president and CEO of CBS News and Stations and CBS Media Ventures, also spoke out about Barrymore following her talk show’s renewal.

“Drew is a one-of-a-kind talent who is an integral part of the CBS and Paramount family,” McMahon said. “This early renewal and upgrades are a testament to our commitment to ‘The Drew Barrymore Show’ and its loyal audience, who tune in every day to see Drew’s warmth, inquisitiveness, and spontaneity.”