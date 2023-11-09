‘The Drew Barrymore Show’ Will Not Say If Barrymore Accepted Pauly Shore’s Proposal Or Not

The 55-year-old Guest House actor proposed to Drew Barrymore on her daytime talk show.

Back in October, Drew Barrymore, 48, revealed she had been in a relationship with a mystery person for the past three years. The segment featured special guest Gwyneth Paltrow, who shared the surprise of the audience as Barrymore went on to explain that it was the Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce romance that inspired her to finally share the news.

Following this, fan tried to speculate who the Miss You Already actress could be dating, but with little insight, it was impossible at the time.

Then on November 3rd, fans were shocked and amazed after actor and comedian Pauly Shore proposed to Barrymore on a live broadcast.

In the moment, Barrymore accepted the ring, smiling from ear to ear as she displayed its beauty to the camera. Fans, however, were left in suspense after she teasingly told viewers that they would need to tune in to the next episode to “find out my answer.”

As frustrating as it sounds, we have some more bad news.

According to Entertainment Weekly, The Drew Barrymore Show will not be airing the “results.” Supposedly, the proposal was a gag. This clarification has rendered fans heartbroken.

But don’t fret yet!

A follow-up may not be coming to television anytime soon, but Shore jokingly stated that he was already planning his future with Barrymore.

“We’re in the middle of spending private time together, figuring out where we want to go for our honeymoon and where we want to plan the wedding — either New York or LA,” Shore’s representative passed along to Entertainment Weekly. “But we might just compromise, meet in the middle and do Texas — cause that’s what marriage [is] about, compromise.”

The staged proposal idea came last week during a conversation about Shore’s late mother, Mitzi Shore, who co-founded The Comedy Store in Los Angeles.

The Son In Law actor claimed that he was not in a relationship because he’s “scared to get hurt.” At some point before she passed, his mother declared she was “not happy” when Barrymore married her ex-husband Tom Green.

In fact, she even suggested that Barrymore should marry her son instead.

Shore, in honor of his mother, presented a ring to a “shocked” Barrymore.

When she asked the Encino Man actor his he was serious, he replied, “Might as well, right?”

Given that the proposal happened at the very end of the episode, Barrymore turned to the audience and said, “You’ll have to stay tuned for the answer, and come back tomorrow!”

However, fans better not hold their breaths till then.