Peggy Rose Lawrence, who appeared on season eight of the U.K. version of Married at First Sight is pregnant again after fertility struggles.

Videos by Suggest

She shared the good news on her Instagram.

“It’s been the longest five days without ANY updates, but today we finally got the news we’ve been praying for!” she wrote. “We had FOUR MATURE eggs, THREE FERTILISED, and we’re absolutely over the moon to say that we had a Day 5 blastocyst transferred today!!!”

This is Lawrence’s second time going through IVF treatments to try and get pregnant. She has been diligently documenting her experiences on social media.

She shared a picture of herself holding a sonogram as well as pictures from her trip to the doctor’s office for the transfer.

“And the even BETTER news…we still have TWO little embryos growing in the lab!!!” she continued. “They need to reach the right grade before they can be frozen, so please, please keep everything crossed and pray for our little embabies. 🤞🏼🩷 We should find out tomorrow or Tuesday whether they’ve made it to freeze, so I’ll keep you updated!”

This second attempt at IVF comes after Lawrence suffered a pregnancy loss earlier this year. In February, she announced that she and her partner were expecting their first child.

But sadly, she announced that she had lost the pregnancy in April. In October, she commemorated her due date.

“Today was meant to be the happiest day of our lives…but our story took a different turn,” she wrote. “26.10.26. Our baby’s due date. The day we thought we’d be starting our new journey into parenthood. We’ll always wonder what could have been, and our little angel will forever be part of our story. Today, we’re lighting a candle, holding each other a little tighter, and finding the courage to try again.”

Lawrence mostly keeps her partner off social media.

When she appeared on MAFS in 2023, she was paired with Georges Berthonneau. Despite staying together at the end of the experiment, Lawrence revealed they had broken up right before the final reunion episode.