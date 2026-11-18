Earl Barret, sitcom writer and co-creator of the show Too Close For Comfort, has died. He was 94.

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According to Barret’s daughter J.K. Barret, he died of natural causes in his Sherman Oaks home on Oct. 22, Deadline reported.

Originally from Canton, Ohio, Barret took a free TV writing class taught by Robert C. Dennis and got his start in 1961. That same year, he wrote for the shows Sea Hunt, Hawaiian Eye and Ripcord, beginning a career that lasted until the 80s.

In the 60s, he wrote several episodes of Bewitched, four episodes of Batman, as well as episodes of My Three Sons, Get Smart, The Andy Griffith Show and Julia.

His work spanned shows including The Bob Newhart Show, Sanford And Son, and Welcome Back, Kotter in the 70s.

But he had his biggest role to date in 1980 when he created Too Close For Comfort starring Ted Knight who had just finished The Mary Tyler Moore Show. The show was developed by Barrnet and his longtime writing partner Arne Sultan and Brian Cooke.

Too Close For Comfort ran for six seasons, from 1980 to 1987. It initially aired on ABC before airing in syndication. In addition to serving as an executive producer, Barret also directed 13 episodes.

Barret and Sultan teamed up with Marvin Worth to write the film See No Evil, Hear No Evil, which was released in 1989 starring Gene Wilder and Richard Pryor. It was their final credit.