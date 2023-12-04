Suggest

Mark Wahlberg’s Wife Rhea Durham Posts Pics Of Actor In Just His Underwear

By Caitlin Kubitz
December 4, 2023 | 1:43 p.m. CST
IMAGO / Pond5 Images

Is it hot in here? Or is it just Mark Wahlberg?

Fans went crazy after model Rhea Durham showed of her husband Mark Wahlberg’s assets in a steamy Instagram post.

The snapshot captured Wahlberg, 52, reclining in a red-light therapy bed. The former New Kids on the Block singer had on nothing but dark boxer briefs and white tube socks. Durham, 45, snapped a photo of the Ted actor with his eyes locked on the camera.

“🫣Good Morning ❤️‍🔥 and you’re welcome 🌶️💥 @markwahlberg,” Durham wrote in the caption.

Fans were quick to shower the comments section with praise.

“It’s the ‘you’re welcome’ for me 😆,” said one comment.

“So funny! I love how he covered🤣🤣 Modest man🌶️🌶️,” chimed another fan.

“What in the red light hyperbaric chamber silliness is this? 🔥,” said another.

In a similar story, All My Children actor and television show host Mark Consuelos shared romantic photos with his wife of 27 years, Kelly Ripa back in October for her birthday.

@instasuelos / Instagram

“Another trip around the sun for the heart and soul of our family. Happy birthday sexy ♥️♥️ we love you,” Consuelos wrote.

The two met in 1995. Ripa described the encounter as being “love at first sight.”

“When I saw him, I saw my entire future with him flash before [my eyes] — like I saw it. And I don’t believe in any of that and now I do because of that moment,” Ripa said during an interview on Lunch with Bruce.

We love seeing happy celebrity couples!