Mark Wahlberg’s Wife Rhea Durham Posts Pics Of Actor In Just His Underwear

Is it hot in here? Or is it just Mark Wahlberg?

Fans went crazy after model Rhea Durham showed of her husband Mark Wahlberg’s assets in a steamy Instagram post.

The snapshot captured Wahlberg, 52, reclining in a red-light therapy bed. The former New Kids on the Block singer had on nothing but dark boxer briefs and white tube socks. Durham, 45, snapped a photo of the Ted actor with his eyes locked on the camera.

“🫣Good Morning ❤️‍🔥 and you’re welcome 🌶️💥 @markwahlberg,” Durham wrote in the caption.

Fans were quick to shower the comments section with praise.

“It’s the ‘you’re welcome’ for me 😆,” said one comment.

“So funny! I love how he covered🤣🤣 Modest man🌶️🌶️,” chimed another fan.

“What in the red light hyperbaric chamber silliness is this? 🔥,” said another.

In a similar story, All My Children actor and television show host Mark Consuelos shared romantic photos with his wife of 27 years, Kelly Ripa back in October for her birthday.

“Another trip around the sun for the heart and soul of our family. Happy birthday sexy ♥️♥️ we love you,” Consuelos wrote.

The two met in 1995. Ripa described the encounter as being “love at first sight.”

“When I saw him, I saw my entire future with him flash before [my eyes] — like I saw it. And I don’t believe in any of that and now I do because of that moment,” Ripa said during an interview on Lunch with Bruce.

We love seeing happy celebrity couples!