Mark Wahlberg’s Restaurant Catches on Fire in Crazy Video

Mark Wahlberg’s Nevada restaurant Flecha Cantina caught fire the other night and was even caught on camera.

Videos by Suggest

According to TMZ, the fire started on the restaurant’s patio, but footage shows that the flames quickly began to spread into the building. An X account called LasVegasLocally uploaded the short video to the platform with the caption, “The fire started on the patio, according to a witness. No injuries reported.”

Despite the blaze making its way into the restaurant, Flecha Cantina was apparently up and running just an hour later. The Daily Mail reports that law enforcement confirmed that the fire was caused by a “faulty fire pit” on the patio.

Flecha Cantina is one Wahlberg’s two restaurants, the other in Huntington Beach, California. The Nevada location opened its doors less than two months ago on September 14th.

Following the event, CEO of Wahlburgers Randy Sharpe spoke with the Las Vegas- Review Journal saying that the fire was “minor.” He said, “The whole front of the building has reflective windows, so it made it look pretty spectacular, but not in a good way.”

He continued, “The fire department came out quickly; they suppressed it. It was out in 20 minutes. It was very minor. Fortunately, it wasn’t worse.”

Wahlberg’s Newest Spot: Las Vegas

Just before Wahlberg’s second location opened up, Sharpe also spoke with Las Vegas Weekly about the new eatery. As Mark’s managing partner, Sharpe had only positive things to say about the actor’s newest endeavor. He said, “Town Square is obviously a great center and it attracts not only millions of tourists coming through Vegas, it’s also a great spot for locals to frequent.”

He added, “It was the perfect opportunity for us to showcase a beautiful restaurant. Southern California has been his home so when Huntington Beach came up, we jumped on it, and now Vegas is home, so it makes a lot of sense. We really appreciate the community embracing us.”