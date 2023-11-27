Mark Wahlberg Shows Off Ripped Abs At 52 In Ice Bath Post

Thanksgiving is the day to give thanks, and Mark Wahlberg’s Thanksgiving post had his followers feeling grateful.

On Thanksgiving, Mark Wahlberg shared a clip of himself shirtless, flaunting his abs while plunging into his chilly ice bath—a routine he apparently follows regularly. As he pulls off the pool cover, he says, “Remember on this day, every day, give thanks and praise to the Lord. I got a late start today, but I’m gettin’ it in.”

Right before braving the icy plunge, he casually remarks, “It’s 40 degrees outside. And 40 degrees in the water.”

As the clip wraps up, he adds with a grin, “I’ll catch you at the gym,” while making the sign of the cross.

The instagram post has 1.8 million likes and thousands of comments. One follower commented, “I think I speak for all of us shameless hussies when I say “Thank you for these posts.”

Another one commented, “Man is 52 and looks better than 90% of men in their 30s”

So, while lots of followers loved his post, they were still impressed of him doing it at his age. And I can agree!

Age Is Just A Number

It’s more evidence that 52 is simply a number—it doesn’t put a lid on what you can do. With sheer determination and focus on both body and mind, you can achieve anything, whether it’s rock-solid abs or the mindset to brave a 3 AM ice bath.

Either way, we’re loving this content from Mark! Keep it coming!