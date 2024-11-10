Mark Wahlberg Celebrates Grand Opening of New ‘Hottest Restaurant’ Just 1 Day After Fire

Less than 24 hours after his new Las Vegas restaurant Flecha Cantina experienced a fire, Mark Wahlberg celebrates the establishment’s grand opening.

Mark Wahlberg had a night of fun as he hosted the restaurant’s ribbing-cutting ceremony. “Amazing grand opening last night,” the actor wrote, describing FlechaCantina as the “hottest restaurant” in Vegas.

LasVegasLocally previously uploaded a video showing the restaurant experiencing a fire that quickly began to spread throughout the building. “The first started on the patio, according to witnesses. No injuries reported.”

Within a matter of hours, the restaurant was back up and running.

Described as “Mexican redefined,” Flecha Cantina offers a menu that was “crafted” by international chefs and mixologists. It blends Mexican classics with “contemporary fire.”

“Each bite is a journey,” the restaurant’s website reads. “And each sip is an experience in what it means to be memorable.”

This is the second Flecha Cantina restaurant that Mark Wahlberg has opened. The other is located in Huntington Beach, California.

Mark Wahlberg previously opened up about Flecha Cantina’s first restaurant opening. He invited customers to “feel like they’re at home” while at the restaurant.

“I want to have them to have the most amazing experience they’ve ever had in a restaurant,” he told Fox News Digital this past June. “I want them to feel like they’re at home, that they are doted on and spoiled.”

He then shared, “I’ve sent a lot of people in unannounced to really kind of see what the experience is like. I have an amazing staff, amazing team. And we are a family, we want to share our family experience, and that really translates.”

The actor went on to add, “So come in, have an amazing experience with the food, the hospitality, drinks, just having fun. It’s an experience that you want to have over and over again.”

Mark Wahlberg Also Addresses Fire At New Las Vegas Restaurant

During the restaurant’s grand opening event, Mark Wahlberg spoke to someone on the phone about the fire.

“No fire,” he reassured the person on the other line. “We’re open for business. I’m holding it down for you till you get here.”

A spokesperson for Flecha Cantina also told PEOPLE that the restaurant fire was started by a defective fire pit, which caught on fire on the bottom of it on the restaurant’s patio.

“The fire crew came and put it out right away,” the spokesperson shared. “No damage at all in the interior restaurant. The only damage was the fire pit and the chair next to it. Thankfully no one was injured.”

CEO of Wahlburgers Randy Sharpe told the Las Vegas- Review Journal that the fire was minor. “The whole front of the building has reflective windows, so it made it look pretty spectacular, but not in a good way.”

He further shared, “The fire department came out quickly; they suppressed it. It was out in 20 minutes. It was very minor. Fortunately, it wasn’t worse.”