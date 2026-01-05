Mario Accused of Leaving Appearance After Entourage Banned From Bringing in Guns

A venue is accusing singer Mario of leaving an appearance and refusing to perform. Allegedly, the venue banned Mario’s entourage from bringing firearms into the establishment.

Taking to Instagram, Parley Boyz released a statement on behalf of the Venom Lounge. Mario was supposed to perform at the establishment on December 6.

The statement read, “Due to unforeseen circumstances, the artist Mario and members of his entourage requested to enter the venue with firearms. In accordance with ABC regulations and Venom Lounge policy, firearms or illegal contraband are not permitted inside the club under any circumstances.”

It continued, “When entry was declined based on these regulations, the artist and his entourage chose not to enter the venue. In order to maintain the safety and well-being of our guests and staff, Venom Lounge @levels_norfolk@venom_ultra_lounge757 made the decision not to proceed with the appearance.”

Mario Leaves Appearance

The statement concluded, “The safety of our patrons will always be our top priority. We appreciate everyone’s understanding and continued support. Please stay tuned for our next event at Venom Lounge.”

Following the announcement, several fans took to the comment section to weigh in on the singer not performing. Many fans had jokes to make at both the nightclub and the singer’s expense.

For instance, one person wrote, “Nah I’m with Mario. I seen this club and its demographic so I understand 😂.”

Meanwhile, another questioned, “Who tf got beef with Mario?? 😂💀”

One person was a bit more serious. They said they had a great time even with the artist not appearing. They wrote, “Regardless of the no-show, the 757 STILL popped out and showed major love. Everyone came through, enjoyed themselves, and had a great time in a safe and secure environment. We truly appreciate the support — that alone is a blessing.”

Previously, the venue promoted Mario appearing and asked fans to get ready for the one night only performance.

At the time, they wrote, “TONIGHT, DEC 6TH — R&B LEGEND @marioworldwide IS HOSTING VENOM! Norfolk, GET READY… the smoothest voice in the game is stepping into the 757 for ONE NIGHT ONLY! Vibes by the one & only DJ BP SWAVY — nothing but timeless hits + big motion all night! .”