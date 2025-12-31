ABC Says Music Icon Will Perform on ‘Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve With Ryan Seacrest’

A music icon is set to perform during ABC’s annual special Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve With Ryan Seacrest.

Videos by Suggest

In a statement earlier this month, ABC announced that Diana Ross will be headlining this year’s New Year’s Eve celebration.

“Ross will step onto the world’s most iconic stage to celebrate with millions and welcome a new year with style, magic, and unforgettable music in what will be a defining moment in the show’s history,” the network stated.

ABC further stated that the music icon will be performing some of her hit songs during the New Year’s Eve special. Among the songs are “I’m Coming Out” and “Upside Down.”

“Together we begin a new year. Let’s embrace a new beginning, new opportunities, new joy,” Ross stated. “A celebration of love, where we all come together as we begin 2026.”

The Music Icon Is Among the 39 Artists to Perform During the New Year’s Eve Special

Nearly 40 artists will perform in various locations around the world as Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve With Ryan Seacrest airs.

Among those that will take the stage include Ross, as well as Chappell Roan, Post Malone, Leon Thomas, and HUNTR/X. The special will also feature performances from Rick Springfield, New Kids on the Block, and Goo Goo Dolls.

The Queen of Christmas herself, Mariah Carey, will be making an appearance at this year’s event as well. Artists will be performing in New York, Las Vegas, Chicago, Puerto Rico, and other locations.

Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve With Ryan Seacrest will go live on Dec. 31 starting at 8 p.m. It will air until 4 a.m ET. Ryan Seacreast will once again lead the broadcast. Rita Ora will be co-hosting from New York City’s Times Square.

Meanwhile, Chance the Rapper will be leading the special’s first-ever Central time zone countdown. He is going to host in Chicago.

Former NFL star Rob Gronkowski will be teaming up with Julianne Hough to co-host in Las Vegas.

Along with ABC, viewers can watch the special the next day on Hulu.