Marilyn Monroe Achieved Her Signature Pout With These Lip Contouring And Plumping Techniques

We’ve previously told you about Marilyn Monroe’s beauty prescription which was prescribed by Erno Laszlo. The prescription involved several different products for different times of the day. If it didn’t sound doable to you, you’re not alone. I mean, who has that much extra time on their hands?!

However, if you love everything Marilyn Monroe, we’ve got good news. We’ve recently become privy to Monroe’s lipstick technique. And, if you’re ready to try it, this one is worth the effort. Monroe’s secret? Contour, and of course her signature red pout.

While you may think contouring is a modern invention, Max Factor Sr. actually made a tutorial on contouring for different face shapes in 1945. And guess what the Some Like It Hot star’s fave lip color was? Max Factor’s Ruby Red, which (sadly) has been discontinued in the States. Fear not though, as we have the steps, as well as our favorite red hues, that can help you get the look.

Marilyn Monroe’s Signature Look

(Photo by Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images)

Monroe’s signature look had many components. Iconic outfits, platinum blonde hair, costume jewelry, the beauty mark, and of course, red lipstick. But she didn’t just apply her lipstick in one quick swipe. She took her time (or rather her makeup artist did) and used different shades of red to make her lips appear fuller.

She also applied darker colors on the outside of her lips. Then, the shades got lighter and brighter as she moved toward the middle to create a gradient look. Here’s how you can get Monroe’s famous pout:

Steps To Achieve Lip Perfection

First, use a dark lip pencil, like Nightmoth from Mac to outline the lips. Starting off with a dark color and then switching to a brighter red will give the illusion of depth, which is what contouring is all about. Next, use a different colored lip pencil to fill in the lips. NARS Matte Lip Pencil in Cruella is a perfect shade, which will give you a velvety matte finish. Then, use a lip brush to add more layers of a brighter red in the middle, like Steamy from Morphe. This deeply pigmented color is a classic cherry red with blue-red undertones that will last hours. This is a matte finish lipstick, but the glossy look will come from the last step. Add a highlighter, like High Beam Liquid Highlighter to your cupid’s bow, which will make your lips look more lush. Lastly, add Maracuja Juicy Lip Balm from Tarte to add moisture and shine back to your lips.

