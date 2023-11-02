Mariah Carey Sued Again Over Copyright For ‘All I Want For Christmas Is You’

Carey is being sued by two men who claim that they wrote a song with the same name.

All I want for Christmas is—a lawsuit.

As reported by TMZ, Mariah Carey is being sued once again for her classic song, “All I Want For Christmas Is You.”

Two men—Andy Stone and Travis Powers—are suing the singer for $20 million in damages over the song. According to Stone and Powers, they wrote a 1989 holiday song with the same name.

This isn’t the first time the 1989 songwriters have sued Carey, either. Last year, Stone and Powers filed a nearly identical lawsuit. In the suit, they initially alleged Carey copied their track after it got extensive airplay—even making it to the Billboard charts in 1993. The following year, Carey’s hit was released.

In documents obtained by TMZ, Stone and Powers claim there are several similarities in the lyrical hook, melody, and overall feel compared to their song. The duo’s lawyers further added that Mariah, “palmed off these works with her incredulous origin story, as if those works were her own.”

“Her hubris knows no bounds, even her co-credited songwriter doesn’t believe the story she has spun. This is simply a case of actionable infringement,” the lawyers continued.

According to Billboard, one lawyer who is representing Stone and Powers is Gerard P. Fox. Fox is the same attorney who represented two songwriters who accused Taylor Swift of stealing the lyrics to “Shake It Off.” That case spanned five years, ending in 2022 with a confidential settlement.

Despite Mariah’s Christmas classic behind hard to avoid, Stone and Powers aren’t backing down from their suit. The artists are looking for a paycheck and requesting the judge to shut her down.

As reported by Billboard, Mariah’s rep did not immediately return a request for comment.