Mariah Carey Says ‘Karma Is Biting’ Jennifer Lopez Amid Marital Woes, Canceled Tour

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck were the poster children for a second chance at failed relationships. After being one of the top celeb partnerships of the early 2000s, the couple reunited and got married in 2022. But less than three years into the marriage things have started to go awry.

Several reports have suggested that the couple are headed for Splitsville.

Mariah Carey Elated By Jennifer Lopez’s Downfall

But despite the somberness of their alleged divorce, not everyone is sympathizing for the unhappy couple. Amid the pending split and Lopez having to cancel her tour due to low ticket sales, one source says that pop star Mariah Carey is happy to see Lopez’s downfall.

“Mariah is really excited to be getting back to Vegas and looking forward to proving she’s still at the top of the game when it comes to putting on a show and bringing in ticket sales. She’s extra excited to show that she’s still got it after J. Lo had to go and cancel her concert tour,” the source said.

“She believes it’s karma biting her in the butt because she’s not as talented as she thinks and way too arrogant.

For J. Lo it’s a huge big kick in the teeth to Mariah making all these huge concert plans, especially because she knows how much she’s been trash-talking her and laughing about her divorce to boot.”

Mimi Gets Candid on Motherhood

Mariah shares two kids, Moroccan and Monroe, with television host Nick Cannon. The twins have two of the most successful people in the world as parents. So it is safe to say that they do not live an average lifestyle.

But Mariah says despite the embarrassment of riches between her and Nick, they still want to make sure that they keep the kids “grounded,” and make sure they know that they have to work for the things they want.

“It’s hard, but I try to keep them grounded so they don’t think everything is just handed to them,” PEOPLE wrote.

“Right now it’s like, ‘I want this,’ and I’m like, ‘You’re asking me for something that costs $20.’ I can’t even imagine having, like, one dollar as a kid because we didn’t have money going around. So they have to appreciate those things.”