Fans Are Losing It Over Mariah Carey Twinning With Her Daughter Monroe

Mariah Carey is one of music’s most fashionable figures, and a recent post showed that the singer has passed that fashion sense down to her daughter Monroe. Her fans are loving the coordinating outfits from the mother-daughter pair.

Carey And Daughter Monroe Coordinate Outfits For A Night Out

Carey shares Monroe with her ex-husband, Nick Cannon. The pair was married for eight years, and are also mom and dad to Monroe’s twin brother Moroccan. The twins are now eleven years old, and fans are noticing they’re definitely beginning to resemble their famous parents.

“My 🦋💎,” Carey captioned a photo of her and Monroe side by side. Both are wearing black tulle skirts and matching black tops. Their hair also matches, with both sporting big curls. There are a few differences, though; Monroe accessorized her look with black Converse sneakers and a sparkly bomber jacket, while Carey is wearing a large studded belt and gold hoops.

Fans loved the photo of the duo. “Literal Mini Me,” one gushed. Another wrote, “Stunning… Like mother like daughter.” One follower commented, “Diva and diva in-training.” This isn’t the only look at this “twinning” moment we’ve gotten to see from Carey and Monroe.

Fan Reactions: ‘Absolutely Twinnies’

“Mom/Daughter Duo Hair Extravaganzas!!!” Carey captioned a picture of the pair from the same night. Carey’s followers were quick to point out the resemblance between the mother-daughter duo.

“Literally SISTERS,” one fan wrote. Another tweeted, “You both look so beautiful, Monroe is growing up so fast!!!” Someone else commented, “Absolutely twinnies.” Monroe also helped celebrate the 25th anniversary of Carey’s hit album Butterfly.

Carey posted a photo of the pair posing in sweatpants and a hoodie with gold butterflies and the album’s name and anniversary printed on them, which are items from the pop star’s merch line.

Carey Jokes About Being A ‘Cool Mom’

Carey has been very open about her parenting style when it comes to the twins. “I’m going to have to quote Mean Girls and be, like, ‘I’m not a regular mom. I’m a cool mom,’” the singer joked to Us Weekly.

“There are no rules in this house,” she went on. “I don’t like being the bad guy, I have to say. I really don’t, like, I hate that more than anything. … But you’re never a cool mom, like, you just never are.” Based on these recent mother-daughter twin moments from Carey and Monroe, it looks like the singer is definitely a “cool mom!”

