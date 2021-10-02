Maria Menounos Stuns In Spandex With Helpful Advice

Maria Menounos is winning ’em over in spandex with her enviable abs on show, this as she delivers a few helpful healthy living tips. The 43-year-old media personality and 2021 Live! With Kelly and Ryan fill-in made headlines back in 2014 for dropping 40 pounds. Now, she’s sending out advice on how to live life well – even on how to help the planet a little.

Posting to Instagram this week, Menounos shared a stunning workout look, but it was more than just eye candy for the star’s followers.

Maria Menounos Stuns With Shredded Abs And Advice

Scroll for the photos. They come as Maria Menounos continues her glass half full approach, this amid the 2021 loss of mom Litsa to both brain cancer and COVID.

All smiles in her ab-flashing selfie snap, the podcast host stunned fans as she modeled a navy blue sports bra and leggings set, also rocking white sneakers. The closet shot, taking in an impressive shoe collection, also featured Menounos’ dog, with a caption opening:

“Anyone else find it so hard to sneak a workout into the day??”

“With our busy schedules, it sometimes feels impossible to fit in any time for exercise. Well, what I do to get my fitness-fix in is incorporate workouts into my other tasks. Here are some of the things I do…some are silly but hey I’m still moving!” the blonde added.

See The Photo Below

Helpful tips from Maria Menounos include taking the stairs instead of the elevator – something she called “normal” – doing calf-raises “randomly” (something she admitted can look “silly”), and using a kitchen counter for tricep pushes. The star then asked her followers to “get creative,” but it didn’t end there.

Promoting Sustainable Activewear

A mention did go to the cute matching set as Menounos drove fans away from fast fashion and towards sustainability. The Dunkin’ Donuts face told her followers she was “loving this sustainable activewear brand @girlfriend!”

“Their products are made out of recycled materials and only made in an ethical factory that guarantees fair wages, free catered meals, and a safe and healthy workplace. How it should be!” she added.

Dropping 40 Pounds

It’s been nearly a decade since Menounos shed 40 pounds and wound up penning a book on her weight-loss journey. The star said she was a size 14 before college, adding that taking the time to make “small changes” is the best solution to tackling a massive goal like weight loss.