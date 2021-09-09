Maria Menounos Impresses In Bikini To Welcome September

Maria Menounos is in a skimpy bikini and making it a “Hot Girl Summer” in September. The 43-year-old media personality and Live! With Kelly and Ryan fill-in is fresh from a poolside Instagram post marking the beginning of the month of September, and it was a body-ody-ody affair from the broadcaster and podcast host as she impressed fans in a zebra-print swim look.

Posting with confidence and with abs giving Dua Lipa a run for her money, the former E! News face went full-on in her bikini, flaunting her sculpted body and warning fans not to “September” her.

Maria Menounos Brings The Abs In Skimpy Bikini

See the photo below and just why fans are rushing to hit like. All smiles and with her long curled hair down, Maria sent out a thigh gap and a golden tan while in her stringy two-piece, also rocking shades and allowing the camera to take in a chic brick-wrapped pool and outdoor furnishings.

Putting a positive spin on the summer ending, the star wrote: “Don’t September me….” with a cry-face emoji, and it was enough to impress YouTuber and bikini bombshell Hannah Stocking, who wrote: “WOW.”

See The Snap Below

Maria, who isn’t above responding to her fans, has since taken to the comments section after a fan asked where her bikini bottoms are from – there was a “swipe” in her story, but those only survive 24 hours. In fact, the fan complained that the story was “only showing the top when I swipe up. I like the top too but I really love the bottoms,” they wrote.

Scroll For Her Wild Abs

Maria has also been reflecting on life since the 2021 loss of mom Litsa to both COVID and brain cancer – and not just by reaching out to others in grief. Menounos is glass half full, with a recent vacation seeing her write:

“I love that at 43 I’m making new friends that not only do I have a blast with, but that I can do life with. That inspire and lift. A friend that can simultaneously share amazing business tips while teaching me how to apply fake lashes finally.”

Doubling Down On The Bikini Action

Quick to follow was yet another bikini-clad snap as the super-fit star showcased her fierce body, this time ahead of Labor Day weekend. A caption looked forward to some down-time, with Maria saying:

“Lookin forward to the W E E K E N D 🎉 ❤️😊 what are your plans? I’ve got my bff in town for some much needed chill time! Pool-cocktails-ceviche-repeat!”