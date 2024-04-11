Margot Robbie to Produce Live-Action ‘Monopoly’ Movie

Margot Robbie is back with another venture to tap back into our childhoods. After starring in the blockbuster Barbie film, Robbie is set to produce a live-action movie. It will be based on the popular board game, Monopoly.

“Following the major box-office success of Barbie, the 33-year-old actress and producer is making a Monopoly movie under her LuckyChap banner, alongside fellow company heads Josey McNamara and Tom Ackerley, Robbie’s husband,” PEOPLE wrote.

“Based on the classic board game of the same name, the upcoming movie will be distributed by Lionsgate and also produced by Hasbro Entertainment.”

Lionsgate ‘Thrilled’ To Work With Margot Robbie, LuckyChap

Robbie’s rise to stardom has been something to behold. She has already starred in hit films such as Suicide Squad and Amsterdam. But this time around, Robbie will hang up her actress hat and slide into a producer role.

Lionsgate Motion Picture Group Chair Adam Fogelson is thrilled to be working with Robbie and her LuckyChap production company.

“We are tremendously excited to be working with the entire LuckyChap team on what we all believe can be their next blockbuster,” he said in a statement.

Robbie Enjoys ‘Barbie’ Success

Robbie starred in Barbie, one of the biggest blockbuster films last summer. And though she was the lead in the blockbuster flick, the actress showed extreme gratitude in describing how Gosling as Ken helped to bring together the entire film.

“He’s unbelievably gorgeous. Our Ken needed to have that,” Robbie started.

“We couldn’t imagine anyone else being able to do all the things he needed to and also have the humility to be Ken in a Barbie movie.”

Gosling said that he had a pristine mindset in preparation for the film. He didn’t want to approach the role half-baked. He prepared for the role with more intention than he had with any of the past films of his career.

“I wanted to make sure if I was going to do it — I was like, ‘I can’t mess this up. I can’t be the guy that messed up the Barbie movie,’” Gosling said.

“So if I’m going to do it, I have to do more than I know that I’m even capable of.”