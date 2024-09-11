margot-robbie-shows-off-growing-baby-bump-on-first-red-carpet-since-pregnancy-reveal

Margot Robbie attended a screening of the drama-comedy My Old Ass in Los Angeles. And the actress had her baby bump on full display.

On Monday, the actor and film producer stepped out for the red-carpet premiere of her and husband Tom Ackerley’s latest production project. Robbie sported an off-the-shoulder gray midi dress and black strappy heels.

pregnancy looks so good on margot robbie ♡ pic.twitter.com/PjiwR2KvMm — ໊ (@addictionmargot) September 10, 2024

Margot Robbie Sports Baby Bump on Red Carpet

She completed the elegant look with a chunky gold chain bracelet and wore natural, bronzy glam.

Photos from the premiere show the “Barbie” lead happily posed for photos with actress Maisy Stella — who plays the role of Elliot Labrant in My Old Ass – and director Megan Park.

Source Gets Candid on Star’s Pregnancy

Monday’s red carpet marks the first one for Robbie since her pregnancy was announced. PEOPLE first reported on the news of Robbie’s pregnancy back in July. Upon learning about the announcement, sources close to Robbie and Ackerley expressed a sense of relief from both parties.

“Family means a lot to both of them and they knew early on in their relationship being parents was something they really wanted,” the source told PEOPLE.

“They’ve been keeping it under wraps for a while but are happy the news is out,” added the source.

Since then, the couple have been out enjoying their last moments as parents to be. In August, the couple was spotted on the stunning Mediterranean island of Sardinia.

Robbie revealed her bare baby bump in a white button-down blouse and black flowing pants, while Ackerley donned a white T-shirt and khaki shorts.