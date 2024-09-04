Margot Robbie Rocks Bare Baby Bump on Double Date With Bradley Cooper & Gigi Hadid

Actress Margot Robbie’s rise to stardom has been something to behold. She has already starred in hit films such as Suicide Squad and Amsterdam. But this time around, Robbie is preparing to play perhaps her most challenging role yet.

Robbie and her husband Tom Ackerley are expecting their first child. However, Margot has not let the fact that she is pregnant stop her from living her life as planned. Last month the couple enjoyed a vacation in Sardinia, Italy.

Margot Robbie, Tom Ackerley, Gigi Hadid, Bradley Cooper and Benedict Cumberbatch on $250M superyacht. pic.twitter.com/ZetxQxarJI — popculture 2000s (@Y2KPopCulture) September 3, 2024

And this time around they enjoyed some quality time. With a couple of their celeb friends — Bradley Cooper and Gigi Hadid.

“Love is in the air, with Margot Robbie and husband Tom Ackerley joining fellow A-listers Bradley Cooper and Gigi Hadid for a swanky date night in Italy,” TMZ wrote.

“Margot was unafraid to put her growing baby bump on full display … wearing a chic black tube top and matching skirt — covering up slightly with an oversized white button-down shirt.”

Margot Relieved That The Secret Is Out

PEOPLE first reported on the news of Robbie’s pregnancy back in July. Upon learning about the announcement, sources close to the couple expressed a sense of relief from both parties.

“Family means a lot to both of them and they knew early on in their relationship being parents was something they really wanted,” the source told PEOPLE.

“They’ve been keeping it under wraps for a while but are happy the news is out,” added the source.

PEOPLE was previously informed by a set insider that “no one suspected that she was pregnant” when Robbie was filming her most recent project, A Big Bold Beautiful Journey. According to the insider, Robbie “was super professional and focused while filming,” and “she had long days, but it didn’t seem like a big deal to her.”