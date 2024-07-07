Margot Robbie Pregnant, Expecting First Baby With Husband Tom Ackerley

Looks like Barbie’s got a bun in the oven! Margot Robbie is reportedly pregnant with her first baby with husband Tom Ackerley. Insiders told People about the baby news on Sunday.

Earlier in the day, while vacationing in Lake Como, Italy, Robbie showcased her baby bump in a crop top, as captured in photos obtained by the Daily Mail.

The 34-year-old actress donned a cropped white T-shirt that revealed her midriff, paired with sleek black trousers. She completed her ensemble with a chic black blazer and a cream leather bag, receiving assistance as she boarded the vessel.

Margot was gracefully assisted down by her film producer husband, also 34, who extended his hand for her to hold. He looked sharp in a cream shirt and khaki trousers, beaming as he enjoyed the holiday with his wife.

Of course, the images found their way to X (formerly Twitter).

MARGOT ROBBIE IS PREGNANT😭 CONGRATS MOTHER pic.twitter.com/PDNbhcho9m — pop culture gal (@allurequinn) July 7, 2024

Fans React to the First Images of a Pregnant Margot Robbie

It didn’t take long for fans to be abuzz about a new bouncing baby from the beloved Barbie star. Upon seeing the above photos, one fan wrote, “other kids grow up with barbie dolls, her kid will grow up with THEE BARBIE.”

A second fan added, “im literally so happy i love this woman sm… our barbie is now a mother.” Meanwhile, a third green-with-envy fan chimed in with, “I’m jealous of Tom.”

Robbie and Tom Ackerley first crossed paths in 2013 on the set of the World War II drama Suite Française. He was working as an assistant director, while she was acting in front of the camera.

In December 2016, they wed in a private ceremony in Byron Bay, Australia. Their engagement had never been publicly announced before the wedding.

Robbie and Ackerley were friends before founding the production company LuckyChap. Collaborating with Robbie’s childhood friends Sophia Kerr and Josey McNamara, they formed a close-knit, four-person producing team. Together, they have produced several acclaimed films and television series, including I, Tonya, Birds of Prey, and Barbie, all featuring Robbie in starring roles.

“‘I was the ultimate single gal. The idea of relationships made me want to vomit,’ Margot told People about her courtship.

“And then this crept up on me. We were friends for so long. I was always in love with him, but I thought, Oh, he would never love me back. Don’t make it weird, Margot.”

“Don’t be stupid and tell him that you like him. And then it happened, and I was like, Of course we’re together. This makes so much sense, the way nothing has ever made sense before,” she added.