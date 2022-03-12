Maren Morris Celebrates ‘Mom Bellies’ In Gorgeous Twitter Photo

Maren Morris is celebrating “mom bodies” in her latest Twitter post. The country singer had her first child, Hayes, in 2020 with her husband Ryan Hurd and is embracing her post-baby body.

Morris Shares Stylish Mirror Selfie

Morris posted a mirror selfie where she’s rocking a peach-hued, bodycon dress and a pair of nude heels. “In this house we stan mom bodies,” she captioned the photo. This isn’t the first time the singer has spoken up about embracing her body.

In this house we stan mom bellies. pic.twitter.com/OOUsrPAsY2 — MAREN MORRIS (@MarenMorris) March 6, 2022

While talking to People last year, Morris said that, post-baby, it was hard to feel like her body was her own again after it was “borrowed for nine-plus months, plus postpartum.”

“I feel like it really took me a second to realize, ‘Hey, I don’t need to just snap back to how I looked before to feel sexy or powerful or myself even,’” she shared. However, Morris soon became comfortable with her body, and was ready to celebrate it.

“[I am the] most comfortable now, at this age, a year after having my kid, and just knowing that I raised another human,” she said. “I was the house, and I feel like that’s given me so much confidence that I didn’t have before when I was a size two. So I definitely feel like being a mom has made me feel really powerful in my own body because look what we’re capable of.”

Morris has previously discussed the idea that women need to immediately start working to lose the baby weight after their child is born, saying that she is “never saying ‘trying to get my body back’ again.”

“No one took it, I didn’t lose it like a set of keys,” the singer continued. “The pressure we put on mothers to ‘snap back’ is insurmountable and deeply troublesome. You are and always were a f—ing badass. and yeah, I’m proud.”

Husband Ryan Hurd: ‘We’re Loving Being Parents’

Morris and Hurd, who tied the knot in 2017 after two years of dating, “never imagined” being parents before the singer got pregnant. “We’re loving being parents. It’s been really awesome to, like, figure it out,” Hurd told Us shortly after they welcomed their son. “Maren is just recovering and also trying to learn how to be a mom. There’s so much that goes into it.”

Morris’ comments about living with a post-baby body are inspiring to many moms who feel the pressure to get back to where they were before getting pregnant. Like Morris says, “mom bodies” are something to celebrate!

