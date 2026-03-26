marcus-king-cancels-entire-tour-after-music-festival-gets-canceled

Southern rock musician Marcus King has pulled the plug on the entire Australian leg of his 2026 tour after Australia’s Bluesfest Byron Bay was canceled.

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King shared the unfortunate news in a since-deleted Instagram post. “There’s nothing in the world we hate more than having to cancel a show,” he stated. “Let alone an entire. But sometimes the business side of things just doesn’t line up with our desire [and] need to play for as many of you amazing folks as possible.”

The singer then stated that, due to the cancellation of Bluefest Byron Bay, he and his crew will not be able to go on with their planned Australia and New Zealand run.

“Bluesfest was the anchor for our trip, and without that, it just isn’t possible,” he pointed out. “We will be back, and we will get together again next get down — down under.”

The Music Festival Was Canceled Over Rising Costs

The organizers of Bluesfest Byron Bay confirmed in mid-March that the festival would not take place this year.

“After 36 years as Australia’s most awarded festival, we are deeply sorry to share that Bluesfest will not proceed in 2026,” the organizers said. “This is an incredibly difficult decision, and we are so proud of everything Bluesfest has achieved: the music, the artists, the busking competition, our dedicated staff and volunteers, and the community that has grown around the festival over the past three decades.”



Regarding the reason behind the cancellation, the organizers stated, “Rising production, logistics, insurance and touring costs, combined with a challenging environment for major live events, mean it is no longer possible to deliver the festival to the standard our audiences, artists and partners expect.”

The festival was to take place at the Byron Events Farm in Tyagarah. Among those who were going to perform were King, Earth, Wind & Fire, Parkway Drive, Erykah Badu, and The Wailers.

The music festival’s director, Peter Noble, further spoke about the cancellation.

“For more than three decades, Bluesfest has brought extraordinary artists and audiences together in Byron Bay,” he said. “While also driving significant tourism and economic activity for the Northern Rivers and New South Wales.”



He added, “This makes the decision incredibly difficult. After careful consideration, we concluded we could not proceed in a way that would meet the standard our audiences, artists, and partners expect.”