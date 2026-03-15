music-festival-canceled-after-36-years-due-to-rising-costs

After nearly four decades, Australia’s music festival Bluesfest Byron Bay will not be happening this year.

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“After 36 years as Australia’s most awarded festival, we are deeply sorry to share that Bluesfest will not proceed in 2026,” the event’s organizers announced in a post on Instagram late last week. “This is an incredibly difficult decision, and we are so proud of everything Bluesfest has achieved: the music, the artists, the busking competition, our dedicated staff and volunteers, and the community that has grown around the festival over the past three decades.”

Explaining what led to the sudden cancellation, the organizers wrote that mounting costs had a major impact. “Rising production, logistics, insurance and touring costs, combined with a challenging environment for major live events, mean it is no longer possible to deliver the festival to the standard our audiences, artists and partners expect.”

It was further revealed that a liquidator has been appointed to manage all financial matters.

“Ticket holders, including parking pass customers and campers, will be contacted directly with information about the claims process and any refund arrangements,” the organizers added. “To our fans, artists, partners, and the Byron Bay community, thank you for 36 unforgettable years. We are incredibly grateful to everyone who has been part of the Bluesfest journey.”

The cancellation occurred just weeks before the annual event was set to take place. As usual, the music festival was to take place at the Byron Events Farm in Tyagarah. Among those set to perform at the event were Earth, Wind & Fire, Parkway Drive, Erykah Badu, and The Wailers.

The Music Festival’s Director Said a ‘Perfect Storm’ of Costs and International Uncertainties Led to the Cancellation

In a statement, the music festival’s director, Peter Noble, spoke out about the cancellation.

“For more than three decades, Bluesfest has brought extraordinary artists and audiences together in Byron Bay,” he explained. “While also driving significant tourism and economic activity for the Northern Rivers and New South Wales.”

He further noted, “This makes the decision incredibly difficult. After careful consideration, we concluded we could not proceed in a way that would meet the standard our audiences, artists, and partners expect.”

A spokesperson for the NSW government called the cancellation ” deeply disappointing.”

“The NSW Government takes these matters seriously,” the spokesperson said. “We are currently undertaking an inquiry into the State of Live Music and festivals like Bluesfest, because we know viability for music festivals in particular is an ongoing problem.”