marcus-jordan-photographed-snorting-white-powder-substance-on-lunch-date-with-girlfriend

Months after calling it quits with Larsa Pippen, Marcus Jordan was photographed snorting a white powder substance while having a poolside lunch with his new flame Ashley Stevenson in South of France.

The son of NBA legend Michael Jordan was seen enjoying the meal and white substance while Stevenson was all smiles. He appeared to be in a pleasant mood after snorting the substance as he scrolled on his phone.

Marcus Jordan, son of legendary NBA player Michael Jordan, was seen snorting a white powder during a poolside lunch in the south of France. The 33-year-old appeared focused as he did so, then smiled and chatted with friends. pic.twitter.com/iqMUBjxz4p — The Art Of Dialogue (@ArtOfDialogue_) August 7, 2024

Marcus Jordan and Larsa Pippen reportedly called it quits in March after a rough start to 2024. The couple got together in 2022 following Larsa’s 2021 divorce from fellow NBA star Scottie Pippen.

Jordan and Pippen also raised eyebrows with their 16-year age gap. In July 2023, Marcus’ father Michael publicly stated he did not approve of the relationship. However, Larsa downplayed Michael’s remark, claiming that both families supported the romance.

However, following a previous break-up, Larsa Pippen and Marcus Jordan begrudgingly went their separate ways. Jordan is now moving on with Stevenson and, as TMZ reported, Pippen is now dating country musician Zay Wilson.

Larsa Pippen Previously Opened Up About Why She and Marcus Jordan Split Up

Days after the breakup was announced, Larsa Pippen opened up to Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes about why she and Marcus Jordan called it quits after nearly two years.

“I just wrapped up shooting the show and I spent time away from him and everyone else,” she said on the Amy & TJ podcast. “I was there for two weeks and it just kind of gave me clarity when I was alone and I think when you’re alone you kind of really either miss the person or realize maybe you’re not my guy, and I feel like that made me realize that I don’t think he’s my guy.”

When asked if the nearly 20-year age gap may have been a big factor in the breakup, Larsa Pippen said, “No. No. I don’t think so. I just think we’re just on a different journey and I feel like I have to be true to who I am, what I’m doing and what he’s doing.”

Seeming to still care about Marcus Jordan, Larsa stated, “I want him to be happy. He’s a great guy, but I just don’t feel like it’s for me.”

However, Marcus seemingly called out his ex in a since-deleted post on Instagram. “I wasn’t born last night,” he wrote. “Rewriting history for clout is not cute.”

He continued by writing, “Funny how [people] change, just to be part of a conversation that’s irrelevant. Why give shorty a heart, when she rather have press. Oooooohh that [sic] nerve.”