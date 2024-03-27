marcus-jordan-goes-off-on-larsa-pippen-amid-second-break-up

The relationship between Marcus Jordan and Larsa Pippen has always been a topic of controversy. It is not just because she is 16 years his senior. But Larsa was also married to Scottie Pippen, who was a former teammate of Marcus’ father, Michael, on the Bulls.

The celebrity couple has called it quits for a second time this year.

Marcus Jordan Calls Out Ex-Girlfriend

Amid their breakup, the heir to the Jordan empire accused the reality star of clout chasing.

“Rewriting history for clout is not cute 😒 Funny how [people] change, just to be part of a conversation that’s irrelevant,” Marcus wrote in an Instagram story.

“Why give Shorty a heart when she rather have press Aaaaahhh that’s that nerve lol”

Larsa Reveals Reason For Break-Up With Marcus

Marcus seems to be referring to Larsa’s appearance on the Amy and T.J. Podcast. During the appearance, she talked about her and her ex-beau’s relationship. Specifically, she talked about when to feel that things just were not going to work out between the two of them.

She says that having some alone time away from Marcus gave her clarity about the state of their relationship.

“I just wrapped up shooting the show, and I spent time away from him and everyone else. I was there for like two weeks and it just kind of gave me clarity when I was alone,” Larsa said to the two hosts.

“And I think when you’re alone; you kind of really either miss the person or realize maybe you’re not my guy. And I feel like that made me realize that I don’t think he’s my guy.”

The two co-hosts also asked the reality star if she felt that the 16-year age gap between them had played a factor in their breakup. While she did not directly confirm it, Larsa did say that they are just at two different places in their lives.

“I just think we’re on a different journey, you know? And I feel like I have to be true to who I am, what I’m doing, and what he’s doing,” Larsa added. “I want him to be happy. He’s a great guy. But I just don’t feel like it’s for me.”